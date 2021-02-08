18 people share funny stories of someone being way too old not to know something.

While "age is just a number" and getting older doesn't necessarily mean you'll magically acquire more knowledge, sometimes you see someone struggling with a seemingly simple task and wonder how they've lived so long without ever knowing that you can lift a toaster's handle to get toast out...

We've all probably endured a moment in life when you can't believe you roamed the planet for as many years as you have without knowing something so basic, but it's never too late to learn something new. While it might be embarrassing to ask a question to someone much younger about something you probably should know, learning curves are everywhere and there's no shame in seeking help. Still, sometimes there's nothing to do but laugh when you can't believe your best friend didn't know that you weren't supposed to eat the red wax around cheese.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most absurd 'you're too old to not know how to do that' thing that you've seen?" people were ready to share the wildest and funniest examples they've witnessed of someone being too old to be that confused by the world.