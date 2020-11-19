Remembering to pay attention and not ignore "Red Flags," is usually the advice given from scorned lovers who mistakenly avoided the early, intuitive alerts that their partner might not be the right match for them, but what about the good, or "Green Flags?"Most couples know early on whether they're going to last, but choosing to stay with someone despite a gnawing and repeated gut feeling that something is off is unfortunately a very common experience. Sometimes people think they can fix the problems they have with their partner, or hold out hope that the person will change despite a slew of evidence that they won't. However cliché it might feel, dating someone who is completely wrong for you can be part of the awkward Tinder-date riddled journey toward finding "the one.""Better to have loved than lost," might not feel true while you're heartbroken and sobbing into a carton of wine, but the red flags usually become clearer after time. Sometimes reading too much into signs, metaphorical flags, or star maps can create more problems for yourself, but I'm still trusting that it was a massive sign from the universe that accidentally spilling a pint of hard cider all over my ex's mom's lap the first time I met her meant we weren't meant to be...So, when a Reddit user asked, "Those of you in happy, healthy, and fulfilling relationships, what were the 'green flags,' you noticed about your partner early on in your relationship with them?" people were ready to share the early signs that they chose the right partner.1. I have an Autistic sister. She's currently 20 with the mental capacity of a three year old. Not everyone knows how to handle that. Well, 4 years ago when my girlfriend met my family, the two immediately became best friends. My girlfriend has always cared so much for my sister and would even sit with her while I wasn't home so my mom could go have a life for herself. To this day, my sister smiles and laughs like a mad man when she see my girlfriend. I don't know how much information she can retain but they've always loved each other, and i think my gf has had a huge impact on her life - noahlantz 2. It's the little things, really. Like he will always respond and pay attention to me when I called his name, even if it's for mundane stuff like me wanting to point out there's a snail on the pavement. - pm_me_your_fancam 3. He can laugh at himself - Travel_The_World 4. Being able to discuss anything, even flaws, without them/me getting mad. Communication is the most important thing in a healthy relationship. (Love is just as important though, I guess) - Todbringe98 5. When the others ladies at my work place were airing their complaints about their spouses, and I couldn't think of a single thing to contribute to the conversation. - ecmc 6. Before my first marriage, I often thought that maybe I should cancel the wedding... and the marriage didn't work out. I never had that thought going into my second marriage. Not one, single time. That's a pretty hardcore green flag, right there. And obviously, potentially a red flag, too, if you're entertaining a fair amount of doubt prior to a wedding. - theundercoverpapist 7. I have Crohn's and was always kinda shame be with someone even if is Just for a night, when i start dating her i thought i won the lottery, zero fear of what she would think because she was always so good to me and supportive, even in the bathroom ahaha best girlfriend ever - cigbraz 8. My partner never made fun of me or acted condescending when I didn't know something. They were also humble when it came to gaps in their knowledge too. - frustrated_away8 9. Before my wife and I were dating, I very quickly noticed that she always invited the loners to join in the conversation. If she noticed someone we knew sitting alone she'd always extended an invitation to join or ask their opinion. - CounterTouristsWin 10. Evaluating my needs, something as simple as offering me some of their water after getting it for themselves. - Yivo9 11. I'd rather spend time with her doing nothing than doing something with anyone else - stephndunne 12. Early on, she encouraged me to be more like me. Things that other people in my life didnt like about me or things that my ex told me not to do, she would embrace. things like taking risks on new hobbies, seeking attention in conversations, my particular humor; she liked these things about me. all of that, and of course dat a*s! - truth - Sex_Sideburns_Guy 13. We trusted each other to go out alone and have fun with friends of the opposite sex. No jealousy, just faith that you'd do the right thing. - dirtyw82 14. I grew up in an angry, volatile home. Anything could make the “adults” snap and go on a rampage. When my then boyfriend, now husband, and I came home to find a major leak in the bedroom ceiling, which had leaked all over the bed and caused significant damage, he just flatly said, “Well, sh*t.” And called the building manager. No screaming, no throwing things, no blaming anyone, just a calm acceptance and then action to rectify the problem. We’re going on 16 years married and 20 years together. - ChockBox 15. I confessed about my anxiety disorder and he didn't use it to his advantage or make me feel broken or guilty for it - unfollowingyou 16. I was able to express my emotions and thoughts to him without his getting angry or judgy. He fearlessly lets me have my feelings without trying to change them, we talk them out and it feels so much better afterwards. I feel like I could tell him absolutely anything, so the trust between us is more solid than I’ve ever had with anyone else. Gah, he’s just the best. 🥰 Also hot af. - MissIscariot 17. I hate being tickled, but am very ticklish. She discovered it early in the relationship, and I asked her once to not tickle me. She has never tickled me again in the following 10 years. Just shows respect - Sir_Loin-Steak 18. I noticed that people genuinely liked him, even strangers. And he’d smile at babies. - Electronic-Worry