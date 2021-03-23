18 people who hooked up with a Craigslist stranger share what happened.

Meeting someone online is not only normalized now, but in a pandemic it's one of the only ways to meet someone new safely.

In the past 30 years, society has culturally shifted from thinking online dating is creepy and unsafe, to conducting most of our relationships through the internet. In many ways, randomly approaching someone in person is considered more risky and creepy these days.

However, back in the earlier days of internet meet-ups, Craigslist was the place people went to for relationships, dating, and one-off hook-ups. As internet dating continues to evolve, it can be fun to look back on where it all started, and both the sketchy and wholesome stories that sprung out of it.

In a popular Reddit thread, people who hooked up with someone on Craiglist share how it went.

1. From CeeDiddy82: