18 people who hooked up with a Craigslist stranger share what happened.

Meeting someone online is not only normalized now, but in a pandemic it's one of the only ways to meet someone new safely.
In the past 30 years, society has culturally shifted from thinking online dating is creepy and unsafe, to conducting most of our relationships through the internet. In many ways, randomly approaching someone in person is considered more risky and creepy these days.
However, back in the earlier days of internet meet-ups, Craigslist was the place people went to for relationships, dating, and one-off hook-ups. As internet dating continues to evolve, it can be fun to look back on where it all started, and both the sketchy and wholesome stories that sprung out of it.
I am gay, so it was amusing for me to read the W4W ads on CL.
Well, one ad stood out to me. It wasn't some stupid naked shot, it was actual words with correct spelling and no txt spk. I replied to it. Ended up being in a relationship with the girl.