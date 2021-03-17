18 people who made a relationship pact share what happened.

We all know the scene in the movie: the two protagonists who've been friends for life make a pact to marry each other if they're single at a certain age. On the screen, this often plays out as a bonding moment where they establish both their fear of loneliness and how much they care about each other.
While this gimmicky and romantic screen trope seems like something limited to the movies, there are people in real-life who make and keep pacts of this sort.
Kind of. We left our spouses around the same time (not for each other) and decided to share a house. We got to taking one night and decided we each had all the things the other was looking for, plus we got along really well. We were in our mid-thirties by then and sick of the dating scene, so we just laid it out like a business arrangement. What started off as an "arrangement" eventually evolved into something extremely serious and passionate. We've been together now for almost seven years and married for almost one. We are extremely in love and I have zero regrets.