18 people who made a relationship pact share what happened.

We all know the scene in the movie: the two protagonists who've been friends for life make a pact to marry each other if they're single at a certain age. On the screen, this often plays out as a bonding moment where they establish both their fear of loneliness and how much they care about each other.

While this gimmicky and romantic screen trope seems like something limited to the movies, there are people in real-life who make and keep pacts of this sort.

In a popular Reddit thread, people who have made marriage pacts share what happened.

1. From 1throw9away79: