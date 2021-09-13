18 people share the moment it hit them that they weren't young anymore.

Noticing new lines on your face, bizarre habits, or the moment it hits you that you're not longer the youngest person in your workplace or at your favorite bar can be jarring.

Letting it sink in that you're officially a person who would prefer to get to bed early and stay hydrated instead of staying out until 4 o'clock in the morning with 12 strangers on a rooftop two trains and a ferry away from your home isn't always a smooth surrender. Collecting wine corks for no reason, putting plastic bags in other plastic bags under the sink, or catching yourself saying something that starts with "back in my day" or "kids these days" is an alarming discovery.

While trying to keep up with trends can be a challenge, accepting that you're no longer a member of the hip kids can also be a relief. No, I'm not going to a party in a basement that starts at midnight on a Tuesday because I have to stay in and do my 14-step skincare routine. So, when a Reddit user asked, "When did you realize that you're officially not young anymore?" people were ready to share the moment they realized their youth might be officially over.