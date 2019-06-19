18 people over 30 give life-saving advice to people in their 20s. Don't have kids.

There are a lot of conflicting opinions about what the "right" way to spend your twenties is.

Some people argue that it's a decade solely for you, meant to be spent exploring, having fun, and enjoying being young and alive. Others argue that it is the most defining decade of your adult life and it should be spent heavily investing in your future. If you don't work hard and plan ahead in your twenties, you could be headed down a dark road in your thirties and beyond. However, if all you do is work, you might feel like your youth was wasted.

Where is the balance? How can we all live our care-free Kardashian lives of leisure while also setting up a 401K, having health insurance, finding a stable partner, and possibly building a family?

While hindsight is 20/20, older people love to give twenty-somethings advice. Remember though, most of the typical "twenty-something" advice is based on the mistakes whoever is giving the advice made in their twenties. If someone tells you to just relax and have fun, it's probably because they spent their twenties chained to a drab cubicle while their friends backpacked Europe. If someone tells you to save money and get your act together, they probably took one too many backpacking trips. Take all advice with a grain of salt (and tequila!) of course, and remember it's never too late to completely change your life.

When a recent Reddit user asked, "Redditors over 30, what's the most significant thing individuals should do in their 20s?' the internet was ready to share their most profound and impactful words of wisdom. Financial tips seem to take the lead here, but don't forget to wear sunscreen too!

1. Yup, "_fiddle-sticks_"

Look after your body. Eat a balanced diet and exercise regularly. You will appreciate it when you're older.

2. Aw man, "mysisterbetougholms."

smoking cigarettes and alcohol = wrinkles

3. Wear sunscreen! "HankMoodyMaddafakaaa."