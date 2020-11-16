We've all seen something so bizarre, strange, coincidental or funny that we're convinced that's probably the only time in our whole lives we'll ever see something like it...Whether it's a startling event in nature or a hilariously timed fall or mysterious interaction with a stranger, it's nice to look up from our phones every once in awhile or we'll miss the dolphin leaping over a surfer while holding a ball in its mouth. Shout out to the time I was having a conversation with my friend and when she changed the subject I said, "great segue-way!" just as a man riding a segway rode by. Shooting stars, a patch of four-leaf clovers, a bus full of people dressed in the same exact inflatable teddy bear costume, a horse that can seemingly tap dance--life is full of myserious and sometimes spooky surprises.So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's something you've only seen once in real life that you don't think you'll ever see again?" people were ready to share their most memorable, once-in-a-lifetime sightings.1. At a burlesque show I went to once, a professional clown who happened to be eight months pregnant came out to do an act. She was wearing a crop top exposing her now-huge belly and a tutu and had the full clown make up. During the act she looked at the audience with disdain, unscrewed the lid of a giant jar of pickles, and guzzled the whole jar's pickle juice until it was running down her body and belly. - skonen_blades 2. In Australia a few years ago, there was a dust storm that made pretty much everything outside a dark orange. The sunrise in the morning was a dark red, and I seriously considered it was the apocalypse until I saw dust covered cars. It was apparently the worst in 70-ish years. It was a beautiful sight I may never see again. - blaisems 3. In India, I was waiting in a taxi outside a convenience store for my mum to finish her shopping, and I saw a guy come out of the store with a bottle of mango juice in his hand. He looked around to see that he wasn't being observed and then poured all the juice inside the fuel tank of a parked motorcycle nearby. He then left, cackling to himself. - cim09 4. Two miniature dachshunds chasing emus (yes more than one) all over the fields and finally cornering them and causing one to jump over a 5ft fence in terror... Was hard to stop laughing long enough to call the dogs off. - [deleted] 5. When sailing in the mediterranean I once saw dolphins diving in our bow wave. Dolpins in the med aren't that special and surfing bow waves isn't really exotic behaviour for dolphins. But this was at night while we had really intense marine phosphorescence. I was on the foredeck to check our jib and then saw this pair of dolphins glowing and sparkling in a green light trailing phosphorous traces through the black water. The sight was so kitschy and looked so fake that if I had been presented with it in a movie I would have laughed at the ridiculously bad CGI. - nondescriptPlank 6. Saw two identical mid 80's chevrolets park outside a 7-11 within a few minutes of each other. When the two owners of the cars came outside, they each went to the wrong car and spent a good 30 seconds wondering why their keys suddenly didn't work. - SwanseaJack1 7. Haley's Comet. I probably won't see it again, but I still hold out hope! - LeonidLeonov 8. I once saw a kid who was about 10 years old pushing a pram down the street whist riding a unicycle. Oh, and I once saw a seagull fly straight into a lamp-post. - Crusty_Gusset 9. Not 5 minutes after I got kicked out of swim practice due to a thunderstorm, I got to see one of the lampposts by the pool get struck by lightning. Everyone changing in the locker rooms thought it was a gunshot. - ChrispyK 10. I was driving down a 5 lane road on my way to work, 2 lanes in either direction and a turning lane. I turned a bend in the road and saw 2 cars in the turning lane that had hit each other, possibly seconds before I showed up. People were running away from both of the cars to either side of the road, there was a lot of smoke coming out of one. 30 seconds later one of them exploded. Only time I've ever seen a car explode in real life and I was a few hundred feet away. - dizmog 11. While rock climbing, I saw a guy free soloing the cliff. He was about 100 feet up when he fell. He somehow spun mid fall and grabbed a branch from the only tree growing on the cliff. The tree bent with his weight and deposited him on a ledge. He lit a cigarette and down climbed. - [deleted] 12. A few years ago when I was in high school, we used to play Ninja-Tag out in the woods at night. On this particular night, the fireflies had started to spawn, there were MILLIONS of them. The ENTIRE woods looked exactly like the scene from Avatar. (I live in Michigan, so it was kind of uncommon to see so many fireflies) It was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen - Crossifix 13. The most brilliant meteor ever pass over the San Francisco bay area, and my roommate and I were out on our backyard. This wasn't a shooting star, it was a giant glowing fireball way brighter than the full moon, and it casts shadows in our yard as it passed overhead. - zelmerszoetrop 14. Back in March 2010, I took a mountain hike with my grandfather to look at a volcanic eruption up close. The trek was long and hard, it was cold (something like -10 Celcius) and dangerous if you didn't watch your step. But I finally got up there, and lo and behold, I saw a lavafall (yeah, that's like a waterfall, except it's lava.) It was beyond glorious - Veeron 15. I've seen my best friend, her mom, her maternal grandma, and her maternal great-grandmother conversing in the same room. Definitely not as traumatic as some of the other comments on here, but I highly doubt I'll see something like this again, considering how "direct" the line was. As for strange, I saw a woman reading a book on the back of a motorcycle once. Pages floppin' everywhere. - symbiosa 16. My friend was grabbing a cd case from a table. He drops the case, and it lands on it's side, and remains upright. To this day I still can't believe it happened. - frink99887 17. When I was around 10 or 11, my mum and I had gone out for a walk one evening after a snowfall in Manchester. The clouds had gone and the moon was full and shining very brightly. Our path took us along side a golf course. As we passed a large open part of it we noticed 2 foxes playing and wrestling with eachother in the fresh snow, under the bright moonlight. It was a beautiful scene that will stick with me forever. - hates_walls 18. When I was a kid, the family and I went on a holiday to Africa, while sitting on the roof of the landrover we saw a leopard kill an antelope. I don't think I'll ever see something so majestic and peaceful again. The leopard grabbed the antelope by the throat and it seemed to accept that it was its time. No blood, and hardly a struggle. Amazing - Sushi_K