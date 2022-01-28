18 people reveal the unique red flags they look for when dating.

Everyone has different types, lifestyle preferences, interests, or strict deal-breakers when it comes to the tumultuous search for "the one."

Regardless of whether or not you're craving a whirlwind romance complete with rose petals on the bed and 10-paragraph candlelit love letters in your inbox or you prefer to casually date multiple fun people who don't care if you don't respond to every text, love can be a complicated journey. Communicating your expectations is a skill that often requires years of practice through tough lessons in swiping and ghosting.

After being burned by your exes, your own sloppy decisions on matters of the heart, or a little bit of both, there is light at the end of the tunnel. An otherwise forgettable behavior or trait can become a blaring, blazing, waving-over-the-globe red flag after one too many relationships with similar vibes.