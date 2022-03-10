18 people share a time they seized the moment and dealt with the consequences later.

"Carpe Diem," YOLO, and living for the moment aren't always the most practical life philosophies despite what every tote bag and rib cage tattoo might tell you.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was your "f*ck it ill deal with the consequences later"moment?" people were ready to share the story of when they decided to live for the present and sort out the aftermath at a later date.

1.

Was about to hit a tree while snowboarding. Either break my board on it to lessen the blow or break my body on it. Chose to protect my board. Regretted ever since. - JapanEngineer

2.

Credit cards. Oh man I wanna fight 18 year old me. - LoweeLL

3.

I had developed feelings for a coworker (small company, about 20 people), we kinda flirted at work and some people were starting to suspect something but we managed to keep it professional.