18 people share about the worst spoiled brats they’ve ever met. Be jealous and afraid.

14. This is triggering, "FairyPrincessDog."

I worked at a chocolate shop where we made milkshakes. This lady walked in with 2 spoiled brats. They ordered one milkshake of the classic flavor and the other “birthday cake” flavor. Well, being a tiny store with only 1 blender, I made the classic one first so that I could make the birthday cake without rinsing the blender in between. So the boy got the classic flavor and the girl got the birthday cake one, but as soon as I gave Boy his milkshake, Girl started screaming because she wanted to get hers first. To make up for that, I put some sprinkles on top of the whip cream (we only had a little bit of sprinkles left, so I’d been saving them). When I gave her the milkshake, she took a sip and then started crying again because the cup was “too big.” The mom asks me to give her a smaller cup and I’m like sure whatever, and I give her a tiny cup we use to make hot chocolate. Well then the girl starts screaming that she wants whipped cream on top (in pouring the milkshake out, the whipped cream was ruined). I comply and top off the cup with whipped cream. Well now she’s crying again because she wants more sprinkles on top of the whipped cream. At this point I’m getting SUPER ticked off. I had used the last of them to top off her drink. So I said to the mom, “sorry, I’m actually all out of sprinkles” and then looked straight at the little girl and said sternly “but if you don’t stop whining right now I’m going to have to ask you to leave. We have a ‘no-whining’ policy in this chocolate shop.” Well THAT was apparently a mistake because the mom was furious that I tried punishing her spoiled brat, lol. After snapping at me for not talking to her daughter that way, she goes “we’re leaving. Give me a lid.” Well, the tiny little cup I had given her to pour the milkshake into was literally too small for a lid. I apologized and said that I didn’t have lids for that cup size. The girl SCREAMS and says “IF I DON’T HAVE A LID I’LL SPILL” and then proceeds to dump the cup of milkshake onto her lap to prove a point......