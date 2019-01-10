18 people share about the worst spoiled brats they’ve ever met. Be jealous and afraid.

We've all had the unfortunate opportunity to be around a child whose parents don't have the word "no" in their vocabulary.
As someone who has worked at a popular cupcake chain, a luxury skincare store, and a bar, I've seen spoiled brats in both their child and adult forms. The best way to deal with a brat is to not engage with their ridiculous needs and not placate their temper tantrums, as they have their incompetent parents to give them whatever they're screaming about. If you're forced to indulge an entitled nightmare, it will luckily remind you of how lucky you are that your parents punished you sometimes. If I had been given everything I wanted as a child, I probably would be living on a pony farm somewhere right now and surviving on grilled cheese alone.
The problem of spoiled brats was brought up in a recent Reddit thread when a user asked the internet the question, "What’s the most spoiled kid you’ve ever come across?" Apparently this is a relatable prompt because the people of Reddit were ready to share their tales of next-level brattiness. Enjoy!
1. Yikes, "jfrth."
a girl in my grade broke or lost her phone six times in the past year and her parents replaced every single one. the last time she broke it (like two months ago), she complained because she got an iphone 6s instead of the new one.
2. Good work, "Been_Burrit0."
I was a camp counselor for a while... had a granddaughter of the man who owns Torké coffee one week. I dont know how materially spoiled she was, but I was baffled that the kid could not understand that having a rich grandpa does not entitle her to get to use the only working teatherball, alone, because she demanded it. I had to have a ten minute conversation with her during playground time about how, at camp, everyone are equals. Thankfully she was fine the rest of the week!
3. Wow, this is a demon child, "Bobcatluv."
My husband and I moved to a new city and spent a lot of time with his gal pal from high school. She had a toddler son who was absolutely atrocious and without mental disability. She threatened him with punishment all of the time for his behavior but never followed through. We would often meet her for dinner where he would throw a tantrum, and she’d say, “If you keep acting like that, we’re leaving.” He kept acting up but she never left with him.
She had him with a live-in partner who is Cuban and grew up with a “Cuban boys should be treated like gods” mentality. One time we saw her get upset with the kid for throwing a toy at her head, only to see the kid’s dad yell at her, “No! You shouldn’t have given him that toy! Now YOU apologize to HIM!” The kid was in a stroller until he was 5 because he couldn’t be trusted not to run off into traffic when they were out in public.
The last time we hung out with them, we went mini-golfing. Each time one of us hit our ball, he would snatch it and throw it across the course. I wisened up to this and immediately went to pick up my ball for safekeeping after I hit it. As I was picking it up, he tried to grab it out of my hand and fell over lightly. He laid on the ground, pounding his fists and crying. His parents looked at me like I was the asshole. We ended up limiting our time with them as a result of the kid’s bad behavior.
4. This is heartbreaking, "DoubleHelix787."
I gave my nephew some books and he said "Oh man are you kidding me?" and threw them on the floor.
5. Oh boy, "CollectandRun."
Kid at my high school.
When he was 14 he had a learners permit but his parents got him a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Every day he drove it to school and he was determined to park it in the parking lot to show it off. So he had his housekeeper drive to school with him and her son drove a car behind her to take her back home (which was only about 2 miles away from our school).
6. This kid is clearly a psychopath, "Copious-GTea."
Going to high school with the son of the owner of a large TV company. He thought he should be allowed to sit alone in the classroom surrounded by unfilled desks. I had the "privilege" of sitting in front of him and was constantly harassed with attacks from his ruler and pens if he thought I was even remotely leaning back.
7. So cold, "Cortex247."
Have a billionaire customer with 4 kids, all of them pretty spoiled but the youngest once said to me spitefully " we're going on tiger next week and you're not allowed to come."
(Tiger is the name of their yacht in southern italy)
It's not just that he's spoiled that gets to me, it's the fact he knows it and rubs it in.
8. Damn, "captainmagictrousers."
My friend's ten-year-old son is a brat, and always getting sent to his room for one thing or another. The other day, I peeked in to the kid's room. Laptop, desktop, TV, and three game systems. Oh my god, what a horrible punishment. Amnesty International is going to write letters about this.
9. What does an 11-year-old do with an iPhone X, "aineboland?"
Some kid (like 11 years old) that got an iPhone 8 for Christmas and she was like "I was expecting the iPhone X
10. Always jealous of these kids, "Lets_all_get_naked."
That just makes me think of all the kids I knew in high school that got brand new cars on their 16th birthday
11. Oh my god, "cup_0f_j0e."
I used to baby sit these kids. The one girl didn't feel like doing her homework, so I told her we only have a couple problems left and I had been helping her, so it was gonna go by quickly, and we could play games as soon as she was done.
In response, she told me she wished I was dead (this girl was 6 years old), threw a bunch of crackers on the floor, kicked her dog in the nuts, and said she was going to blame it all on me and get me fired. Of course, her parents didn't believe I threw food on the floor and assaulted their dog, but there was absolutely no repercussions for what she did. They just turned their heads, put their hands on their hips and were like, "what did we say about lying?" And that was it.
12. Eleven is definitely too old for this, "hopebirmingham."
My 11yo cousin didn't feel like cutting her food, so her dad cut it for her. Later, she didn't want to read her school assignment, so her father read it to her.
13. This is madness, "tasherz."
Family friends daughter (14,F)
-Breaks iphone screen every week (not exaggerating), parents get it fixed every week. Once, her phone crashed and she WILLINGLY slammed the iPhone on the table also cracking the back. Refuses to put a case or glass screen protector on it. Throws tantrum when her parents won't fix it for her.
-Claims she will get a BMW as her first car and will not settle for anything less.
-Gets Gucci for her birthday/christmas
-Refuses to be picked up in any other vehicle other than the Mercedes her parents own. If someone else is getting her, they park around the block.
14. This is triggering, "FairyPrincessDog."
I worked at a chocolate shop where we made milkshakes. This lady walked in with 2 spoiled brats. They ordered one milkshake of the classic flavor and the other “birthday cake” flavor. Well, being a tiny store with only 1 blender, I made the classic one first so that I could make the birthday cake without rinsing the blender in between. So the boy got the classic flavor and the girl got the birthday cake one, but as soon as I gave Boy his milkshake, Girl started screaming because she wanted to get hers first. To make up for that, I put some sprinkles on top of the whip cream (we only had a little bit of sprinkles left, so I’d been saving them). When I gave her the milkshake, she took a sip and then started crying again because the cup was “too big.” The mom asks me to give her a smaller cup and I’m like sure whatever, and I give her a tiny cup we use to make hot chocolate. Well then the girl starts screaming that she wants whipped cream on top (in pouring the milkshake out, the whipped cream was ruined). I comply and top off the cup with whipped cream. Well now she’s crying again because she wants more sprinkles on top of the whipped cream. At this point I’m getting SUPER ticked off. I had used the last of them to top off her drink. So I said to the mom, “sorry, I’m actually all out of sprinkles” and then looked straight at the little girl and said sternly “but if you don’t stop whining right now I’m going to have to ask you to leave. We have a ‘no-whining’ policy in this chocolate shop.” Well THAT was apparently a mistake because the mom was furious that I tried punishing her spoiled brat, lol. After snapping at me for not talking to her daughter that way, she goes “we’re leaving. Give me a lid.” Well, the tiny little cup I had given her to pour the milkshake into was literally too small for a lid. I apologized and said that I didn’t have lids for that cup size. The girl SCREAMS and says “IF I DON’T HAVE A LID I’LL SPILL” and then proceeds to dump the cup of milkshake onto her lap to prove a point......
15. Wow, "lexgrub."
Worked at a little kids birthday party place. Princess parties and expensive as fuck. Our most expensive package was $50 a kid (before tax) and a family booked a 12 person party with that package. The booking requires a deposit of $25. The little birthday girl comes in and has the party of her life. She keeps talking about a stupidly overpriced makeup kit we sold, cost $50 and was probably $15 worth of makeup. It was one of the most expensive items we had and she was obsessed with it the entire party. Her grandma discreetly paid for her entire party (well over $500) and then asked us to add on the makeup kit and hide it from her. She faked as if the girl was just getting the party.
The little girl started spouting off on her poor grandma saying that she didn’t understand why she didn’t buy the kit. The grandma said that she was paying for the party. The little girl had the audacity to say that her mom paid for it. The grandma said “your mom paid the $25 deposit”. So awkward. She returned the makeup kit. Fuck that little girl.
16. This is hilarious, "JerkMcJerkface."
A friend of mine has a son, and he's spoiled rotten, and he's a really terrible person. A few years ago, I saw him in a parking lot at night playing hide and seek. He was maybe 9. I said 'hey buddy, maybe you shouldn't be playing hide and seek in a busy parking lot at night, you're smarter than that"
The kid said to me "What are you going to do about it? Tell my dad? He never tells me what to do so why do you think you can tell me what to do?
I laughed, said "fair enough, get ran over for all I care." and walked away.
17. This is a sad story, "Irish_Bird."
From the age of four I grew up with a girl whose Mum and Dad bought her everything she asked for. I mean literally, she could walk into any toy store and say she wanted lots of things and she would get them. Even now she’s in her twenties, her parents paid for her car, tax, insurance, all her bills etc. She can’t (read: won’t) hold down a full time job because she finds working more than 16 hours a week too stressful. She lives with her boyfriends mum and dad (rent free), and has all high tech stuff. She actually had the audacity to call me a slob for asking if I could watch something on her Netflix (paid for by, you guessed it, bank of mum and dad). I wasn’t asking for the password or anything, I was at the house she lives in and wanted to watch the last episode of big mouth on her MacBook (you know where this is going).
18. This kid doesn't deserve a puppy, "jacobr1020."
Ex-friend of mine was given a puppy at his 7th birthday party. He threw a tantrum because he didn't like the breed.
Thankfully, the puppy was given to his aunt and the little shit was told he would never have a pet. Cue epic tantrum saying he changed his mind. Nope. Didn't work.
It's rough out there for rich kids!