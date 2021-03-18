18 people share the best 'I quit' stories they've witnessed or experienced.

If you've ever worked a job that killed your soul (or body), it's likely you've daydreamed of quitting. Verbally abusive managers, rude customers, and bad pay are all factors that can feed into the burning desire to throw financial caution to the wind and end it all right there.

While most of us don't fully snap and live out the cinematic quitting story we've daydreamed of, some people have, and hearing their stories can be cathartic for anyone in the pits of job despair.

In a popular Reddit thread, people shared the best "I quit" story they've personally experienced.

1. From OP: