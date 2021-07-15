18 people share their best 'it's not what it looks like' story.

While slapstick-style misunderstandings or chain reactions of confusion usually only happen in family comedies set during the holidays, every once in awhile you have to figure out a way to tell your soon-to-be in-laws why you're naked in the pool at 5 AM.
Usually these uncomfortable scenarios are more innocent than they seem, but we can't blame people for jumping to conclusions especially when that person is your dad interrupting the movie night every ten minutes to "check the thermostat" when you're in high school on your first date.
So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's your best 'it's not what it looks like' story?" people were ready to share their hilariously awkward "I promise I can explain this," moments.
I’ve suffered from left leg sciatica since I was about 14. Turns out I had something wrong with one of the facets in my lower left hand spine (since corrected with surgery).
In high school, I discovered the only way to heal a flair up was to have someone legit dig into my left butt cheek. Instant pain relief as the muscle calmed down and the nerve relaxed.