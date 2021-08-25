18 people share their biggest dealbreaker when dating.

Dating can be daunting journey through a winding trail of ghosts, panic over how to split the check, and trying to find the right words to break up with someone who you're not even technically dating.

Navigating multiple dating apps, the perfect opening line, people who love to flake on a solid plan or clashing values can be a challenge when it comes to the pursuit of a lasting romance. Even when you're not looking for a soulmate and would prefer a fun and flirty casual situation, complications will still do their best to enter the chat.

The most important thing in the early stages of dating, however, is communication. Being honest with yourself and your potential partner about whether or not you see a spark can be awkward after two happy hour margaritas on an empty stomach, but finding the right connection also means finding a lot of the wrong ones. Or, at least, that's what reality television shows with beach influencers trapped on an island with twenty other thirsty singles tell us.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s your biggest turn off?" people were quick to share their biggest pet peeves or generally annoying behaviors that have them asking for the check before the food arrives on a date.