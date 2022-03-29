18 people share the businesses they are boycotting until they die.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what's something you're boycotting until the day you die?" people were ready to share the businesses they'll never trust again.
Yellowsub on Irving and 5th St in San Francisco. Went in one day and ordered a roast beef sandwich, what I got was a garden salad with mustard and mayo on bread. I went in to get a new sandwich and got accused of removing the meat to get additional meat for free?!
I tried to explain how that's f*cking ridiculous and got literally screamed at about "stealing from my kids mouth." I flipped my sandwich on the douche and left. He followed me out, threatened to kick my a*s. I never went back and never will. - Guzzles