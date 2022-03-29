18 people share the businesses they are boycotting until they die.

Boycotting a massive corporation or popular brand might feel delightfully petty, but opening your wallet when you've been burned before just isn't worth the sting...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "what's something you're boycotting until the day you die?" people were ready to share the businesses they'll never trust again.

1.

Yellowsub on Irving and 5th St in San Francisco. Went in one day and ordered a roast beef sandwich, what I got was a garden salad with mustard and mayo on bread. I went in to get a new sandwich and got accused of removing the meat to get additional meat for free?!