18 people share the creepiest things they’ve witnessed that they still can’t explain.

We've all had at least one experience that's so eerie and unexplainable it feels borderline supernatural...

Creepy encounters, strange visions, or events you swear happened with no other witnesses can be perplexing and mystifying. Regardless of whether or not you believe in ghosts, the afterlife or anything magical, sometimes things happen in life that just don't seem to have logical explanation. Did you really have a dream of a memory you never lived, was there actually a person there that night that no one you were with happened to see, or did your child actually predict the future? Why is your dog constantly barking at the empty corner of the house? The universe is scary sometimes and there's still a lot about our brains we don't understand.

So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "What is the strangest thing you've seen that you cannot explain?" people were ready to share the eerie and bizarre events they've witnessed that still confuse them to this day.