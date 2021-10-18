18 people share the dumbest things they believed when they were kids.

Being a child can be a bewildering, confusing experience as you try to make sense of a big and complicated world built by and for adults who don't think it's fun to dive into stagnant mud puddles or rip the heads off of Barbies...

While parents do their best to teach kids about how the world works with age-appropriate explanations, there are some theories that children build up in their imaginations and firmly believe for years. Until the illusion is shattered at the middle school lunch table, there's a kid out there who thinks marshmallows grow in nuts by the marsh. The world was black and white before color television? All ladybugs are female? Babies drop down from the sky when couples politely ask for them three times? Rich people just have money-printers in their basements? No one can spin a question into a completely nonsensical fantasty involving flying dogs and time travel quite like a curious child on mission.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the stupidest thing you believed when you were child?" people were ready to share the dumbest belief they held firmly as a kid. No, your mom doesn't have a direct contact at Santa's workshop and teachers don't sleep on the floor on the library.