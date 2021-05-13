18 people share the dumbest things they were paid to do and what they earned.

Getting paid to do a job that's shockingly simple or just plain bizarre can be so "too good to be true" that it seems like a long-game scam...

Sitting at a desk job where you're only real responsibility is to check people into a yoga class while you text all your friends, browse the internet and finally start that "novel" can feel like a dream gig until the one day you have to remember the computer system. Weird gigs from the internet, one-off errands for incredibly wealthy people with an oddly specific vision for their pool party centerpieces, or bosses who just can't be bothered to learn how to forward an email or send a PDF can make it seem like you're on a prank show. Shout out to the time I was paid to stand outside a sandwich shop dressed as a soft drink and scream "mmm Toasty" to unsuspecting shoppers in the mall parking lot.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the dumbest thing you were paid to do and how much were you paid?" people who have made money in a hilariously weird or seemingly stupid way were ready to share their stories.