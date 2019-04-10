18 people share the most disgusting 'eating sins' they've ever witnessed. No thanks, beer milk.

Everyone has one weird food combination that grosses out their friends and family. Most of the time, it's a pretty tame one like when every 90's kid ate peanut butter and Oreo's after "The Parent Trap," remake.
Some people, though, really go overboard. There are some foods that just shouldn't be allowed together, or at least allowed in public together. Looking at you, everyone who eats ranch with pizza. Or, ranch with anything...can we just abolish ranch? Salad dressing shouldn't be opaque and I stand by this opinion.
That's why when a recent Reddit thread asked users, "Besides eating cereal with water, what is the most outrageous "eating sin" you have ever witnessed?" the internet responded with the most outrageous, most disgusting, nausea-inducing food combinations that would make Gordon Ramsay want to quit cooking forever. Put your lunch down, things are about to get nastier than a middle school food fight. (Also, um, how many people does this person know that eat cereal with water?)
1. God no, "DWight_5."
When I visited my aunt’s family as a kid she served a “purple cow” - milk mixed with grape juice - for breakfast.
If you haven’t tasted that, take my word for it - it’s not a great concoction.
2. Honestly I connect to this woman, "actorrent."
I work at a pub/restaurant waiting tables. This couple walks in who I've never seen but are apparently regulars. The bartender sees them, shoots me a glance, and goes to grab something from the kitchen. Before even taking their order, he's filled the crushed red pepper shaker and told me to take it over to them. The woman orders a small cup of French onion soup and proceeds to unscrew the cap of this shaker and dump the entirety of it onto her soup, an inch high off the top of her bowl. She's eating this spicy red pepper like cereal and didn't even ask for a drink refill.
3. Nope, "fadeinthelight."
I used to work as a bartender. One day, a middle-aged man walked in and ordered a beer with milk.
Me: "Excuse me? You want the milk in the same glass as the beer?" Customer: "Correct."
So I poured him the beer and added milk in the same glass. It looked disgusting to me. I gave him the drink, he paid for it, happily drank his beer-milk and left.
4. No thanks, "TremulousHand."
I had a friend who went through a period where cake decorating was her hobby, and she made some amazing looking cakes that all tasted horrible because of the bizarre flavor combinations. It was always a bit funny because people would compliment the look of them and then have to figure out how to throw their pieces away without being rude about it. The worst one was a Christmas cake with an immaculate looking fondant Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer that was an orange spice cake covered in mint icing. It was like brushing your teeth and rinsing with orange juice in cake form.
5. Absolutely not, "sunset1214."
I used to be obsessed with A1. I would put it on everything possible because I loved it so much. One day I put it on jello. I no longer enjoy A1.
6. Your mom is not ok, "Beneficial_Judge."
My mom puts peanut butter on cold pizza. It is the closest flavor to vomit that is not vomit.
7. Is your sister a baby bird? "pixelpha."
my sister would make ritz cracker sandwiches, except the thing that went between the two ritz cracker “buns” was another ritz cracker, except chewed up and spit out. it was disgusting.
8. GROSS, "Tinkliwinks."
My wife dips PBJ's into spaghettios.
9. This should be illegal, "ilikememes1123."
A watermelon and ketchup sadwich. I call it a sadwich because it makes me sad.
10. Damn, "thatonegirlyaknow."
My baby sister used to eat pancakes and ranch. My mom just accepted it because she was such a picky eater and this was something she just thoroughly enjoyed.
We’re pretty sure it’s cuz my mom craved both when she was pregnant with her
11. Weird take on chocolate oranges, "TheGoogle."
Dipping Oreos in Orange juice.
12. Ketchup on anything is a crime, "Shaymiestar."
My sister used to put ketchup on strawberries.
13. This can't be real, "Morbiditea."
Peanut butter and mayonnaise sandwich
14. What did I just say about Ketchup, "Alfa-Dog?"
Ketchup on sushi.
(Shivers...)
15. Ugh, "whiterabbitxz."
Saw a dude eat spaghetti in milk one time. One very dark time.
16. Dear lord, "Monster-Zero."
One time, a long time ago, I ate lucky charms with Guinness as a St Patrick's day bastardization. I would not recommend
17. So many cereal crimes, "feral_hippie."
A former friend of mine once poured a can of Coors Light into a bowl of Cheerios. He called it Beerios.
18. WTF, "InfinitePizzazz."
Mustard on waffles. I was a weird kid.