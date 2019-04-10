18 people share the most disgusting 'eating sins' they've ever witnessed. No thanks, beer milk.

Everyone has one weird food combination that grosses out their friends and family. Most of the time, it's a pretty tame one like when every 90's kid ate peanut butter and Oreo's after "The Parent Trap," remake.

Some people, though, really go overboard. There are some foods that just shouldn't be allowed together, or at least allowed in public together. Looking at you, everyone who eats ranch with pizza. Or, ranch with anything...can we just abolish ranch? Salad dressing shouldn't be opaque and I stand by this opinion.

That's why when a recent Reddit thread asked users, "Besides eating cereal with water, what is the most outrageous "eating sin" you have ever witnessed?" the internet responded with the most outrageous, most disgusting, nausea-inducing food combinations that would make Gordon Ramsay want to quit cooking forever. Put your lunch down, things are about to get nastier than a middle school food fight. (Also, um, how many people does this person know that eat cereal with water?)