18 people share embarrassing adult moments on par with calling your teacher 'mom.'

We all have those moments when we want to shove our feet into our mouths and dive into a well for all of eternity.
Whether it's a trip and fall at an important event, calling someone important the wrong name, or forgetting crucial personal information about someone close to you, we've all wanted to shrink and escape forever in a moment of hardcore embarrassment.
In Elementary school, one of the most embarrassing things you could do was accidentally call your teacher "mom." So, when a recent Reddit user asked, "What is an adult life equivalent of calling your teacher "mom?" the internet was fully prepared to share their cringe-worthy nightmares. Prepare for secondhand embarrassment, some of these are pretty rough.
1. Oh my god, "leeklais."
This happened to a coworker years and years ago. We were tellers at a local bank. Every Christmas we had tiny candy canes to give to the kids of customers. One guy came through with his. With his transactions he had cash back. Teller 1 was helping him. She proceeds to give him his cash in a 100 bill and the candy cane for his kid. He looks at her and says, “Can I have that broken up?” She then proceeds to bash the candy cane to a pulp with my stapler and gives it back to him. Teller 2 just looked at her after the dude said thanks and drove off, and said, “I think he meant the 100 bill.” I will remember this story forever.
2. Aw, "hollymir."
When talking with family we always end our calls with “I love you.”
So I’m on a call with my long time assistant and as the call ends without thinking I say “I lo...” and stop horrified as I couldn’t think of how to finish it. Thank God she had a sense of humor. She said, “ Aww, come on now, you can say it, go ahead, tell me you love me. “ So I did and we laughed about for years.
3. Ergh, "lapeachy."
I’ve worked in restaurants since I was 16. When I bring someone to a table I say “enjoy.” After any drink or plate of food I put down at a table I do the same. Well I guess it was just inevitable that when a man asked me where the washroom was and I directed him that I told him to “enjoy!”
4. Yikes, "TurnAroundUrMyATeam."
I once saw a flustered young lawyer address a judge as “Oh Lord.” He was a big church person and had kind of fallen into a prayer cadence as he nervously argued. Everyone pretended it had not happened.
5. This is amazing, "starcookie."
I once went to court to dispute a traffic ticket. When prepping my case, I went over my statement with my wife. Luckily I did, because I had "Your Majesty" written down instead of "Your Honor" at the very beginning.
6. Oh no, "Charleroy26."
Calling your wife “Mom” is pretty bad. I did that once almost 20 years ago and the cringe hasn’t lessened over time.
7. Luckily he made it out alive, "nathanweisser."
Well I've accidentally rubbed the back of some random chick at Walmart thinking she was my wife before
8. This is awkward, "sofia6664."
My friend was on a toilet, someone knocked and she said: , Come in!'
9. Oh damn, "ally12321."
At Dollar Tree the other day my boyfriend walked up to the cashier and she said almost immediately “How was your meal?” and then “Oh! wrong job!”
10. This could definitely get weird, "dbrianmorgan."
Mixing up text messages between your wife and boss.
11. Oh no, "chel8."
Going on autopilot and coming terrifyingly close to giving my short female employees noogies like I do my daughters.
12. Ha, "mssDMA."
I’m a teacher. I unthinkingly scolded my dog the other day with, “Follow the directions!” We kinda just stared at each other for a second while I realized how ridiculous I sounded.
13. Truth, "nice_strada."
Walking up to the wrong car and freaking out when you can't unlock it
14. Ergh, "ilovejackiebot."
On the way back from a client meeting with one of the partners, he wasn't paying attention when the light turned green and I said "Hey, babe, you gotta go." And then I died.
15. Classic, "Kutzelberg."
Once I was in the airport and I went to get a sandwich. I stood at the counter to tell the worker to give me a turkey sandwich, which he prepared. He handed it to me and his co-worker noticed he didn't microwave it, so he extended his hand to me over those glass container thingies,which have food displayed in them, so he can take it to microwave it. I didn't understand why he was extending his hand so I smiled and shook it. He laughed and pointed at my food and told me he has to heat it. I felt dumb as hell.
16. Aw, Daddy. "CandaceIsHungry."
I called my housekeeper Daddy instead of Darcy.
It was an autocorrect mistake in a text but I didn’t notice for 24 hours when I realized she never texted me back. I was absolutely mortified but she thought it was hilarious. When she texted me two weeks later her opening line was “who’s your daddy?! 🤪” - I actually lost my mind in a meeting reading that. She’s the sweetest older lady and now my nickname for her is Daddy.
17. Yeesh, "faxEi."
One of my soldiers called me dad in boot camp, it was pretty hard not to laugh.
18. Oh man, "Back2Bach."
When the priest says, "May the Lord light up your life!"
And you reply, "And up yours!"