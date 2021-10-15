18 people share the funniest outdated phrase they've heard an older person say.

Bonding with older generations can be an incredibly valuable, memorable experience as your grandparents have a lot more wisdom to offer besides sneaking you 3-year-old hard candy from their purse at breakfast...

Still, sometimes communication can be difficult when you're trying to explain how the TikTok algorithm is somehow disrupting your law career to someone who lived on the planet long before the internet even existed. Slang, abbreviations, and popular nicknames or expressions go in and out of style in a circular stream of chaos just like the infamous low-rise jeans. While it might not be very common to hear the teens these days tell their friends they're about to "hit up a groovy sock hop that's totally tubular, bro" confusing the older people at Thanksgiving with the latest trends isn't a very difficult task. Aunt Judy, what do you think about Machine Gun Kelly?

Music, social media, fashion, pop culture, and television all influence language, but if your uncle who spends his time trolling his co-workers' political rants on Facebook still doesn't know who Kim Kardashian is, you probably will need a translator.