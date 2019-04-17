18 people share illegal things they've done without getting caught. You've been duped, Six Flags.

3. Brilliant, "itspeterj."

The summer after I graduated high school, my best friend and I bought season passes to Six Flags and decided to go every day because it was only an hour plus away. A week or two into our summer, Six Flags introduced their Fast Passes. We immediately bought them, jumped the line and were hooked. This was going to be the best summer of our lives, but the fast passes were like $20 each, which adds up if you're going every day.

Luckily for us, the stupid idiots printed them on BUSINESS CARDS and punched out a hole when you rode. So we just printed our own at home on my friend's dad's super nice printer and rode the shit out of every ride we could. We started making friends with the ride operators, and they'd start telling us what color the ink would be the next week so we could stay ahead of the law (and the suckers in line.) After 2 months or so, they started printing them on plastic, but I worked at a plastic factory that used plastic sheeting that was the same thickness, and we were still able to print them if I cut the sheets down to size. We got to ride the rest of the summer out in style, but the next year they introduced the tamogachi looking fast passes, and I knew that i'd been beaten.

It was the best summer of my life, and it was really thrilling to feel like i was getting away with something that was technically illegal, but also was a completely victimless crime.