18 people share illegal things they've done without getting caught. You've been duped, Six Flags.

We're all probably guilty of a few small, victimless crimes, right?
Most of us drank underage, have experimented with a few drugs, driven way over the speed limit or walked out of a store with something that definitely wasn't purchased. In other words, we've all been teenagers. Reckless, dumb, too-cool-for-school teenagers. (Rest in peace, all our of fake I.D.'s.) While some people step up their crime game in adulthood, the fear of getting caught isn't usually worth the thrill of getting away with it.
Given our country's obsession with crime television and podcast, though, living vicariously through the crimes of others is always intriguing. That's why when a recent Reddit user asked, "What is something illegal you have done and got away without getting caught?" the internet was excited to share their moments of sneaky, low key crimes. Five finger discount seekers, unite!
1. Well done, "Tasty_Club_SandWedge."
I stole my own car from the tow impound lot, best part was getting the certified letter months later that they were going to auction it if I didn't come and pay for it.
2. What a monster, "RingosBeardNumber9."
Stole some candy when I was 6 years old at the corner store in 1967, The Summer Of Love For Candy. I hid it behind a sockball in my hand. I even showed the sockball to the owner, and said "you like my sockball?" I still feel remorse. He was nice gentleman.
3. Brilliant, "itspeterj."
The summer after I graduated high school, my best friend and I bought season passes to Six Flags and decided to go every day because it was only an hour plus away. A week or two into our summer, Six Flags introduced their Fast Passes. We immediately bought them, jumped the line and were hooked. This was going to be the best summer of our lives, but the fast passes were like $20 each, which adds up if you're going every day.
Luckily for us, the stupid idiots printed them on BUSINESS CARDS and punched out a hole when you rode. So we just printed our own at home on my friend's dad's super nice printer and rode the shit out of every ride we could. We started making friends with the ride operators, and they'd start telling us what color the ink would be the next week so we could stay ahead of the law (and the suckers in line.) After 2 months or so, they started printing them on plastic, but I worked at a plastic factory that used plastic sheeting that was the same thickness, and we were still able to print them if I cut the sheets down to size. We got to ride the rest of the summer out in style, but the next year they introduced the tamogachi looking fast passes, and I knew that i'd been beaten.
It was the best summer of my life, and it was really thrilling to feel like i was getting away with something that was technically illegal, but also was a completely victimless crime.
4. You're a good person, "emelbee923."
I went into CVS for 3 things: Deodorant, the specific pencils I like to use, and a notebook.
I grabbed the deodorant, perused the office supply aisle and saw they didn't have the pencils I wanted, so I decided it wasn't worth it to get the notebook either.
Feeling like my trip was a failure, I left. Walked out of CVS with the deodorant in my hand. No alarm went off, no employee stopped me.
About 3 steps outside of the door, I realized I just stole, however unintentionally. So I walked back in, bought the deodorant and 3 other items out of guilt.
5. Bold, "Srappy_Larue."
Flown with weed in my checked luggage.
6. Damn, "tipsycook007."
Broke into a church, made a mess. Went into the kitchen made myself a sandwich, snacks, grabbed a soda. Went on my merry way back home.
Woke up the next day. Sober me felt guilty. Went back to apologize and pay for any damage. Ended up with a felony.
7. Classic, "rylan_1959."
Watching porn under 18
8. How dare you, "Diclord_of_Dix."
I stole one of the rulers of one of my teachers when I was 13. I know, I'm a bad ass.
9. This is pretty impressive, "-eDgAR-."
When I was in college I ran a free, illegal bar for my friends out of my dorm room using alcohol that I stole.
I had a whole system worked out for stealing the booze from this big grocery store chain and the entire time none of the employees suspected a thing. I made friends with a bunch of them and they would always say hi to me and chat whenever I would go, which was about 2-3 times a week.
I actually did get caught for the stealing, but not at that grocery store, only when I tried to do it at Target back home in Chicago. I got arrested for that and felt really stupid for what I was doing, so I gave up shoplifting.
However, I never got in trouble for my bar and I had a lot of fun mixing drinks for my friends. Also made my room the spot to hang out before going to hit the parties later on.
10. Entrepreneur, "Vigothecruel168."
When I was in high school, I regularly shoplifted Playboy Magazines and sold them to my friends to pay for Legos. Luckily I never was caught.
11. Well done, "Specifiedspoons."
Just took my statewide standardized test and forgot my phone in my pocket, I listened to music through my headphones the whole time 😎
12. Go to jail, "Ange_Gardien-Inc."
Tore off that tag on a mattress at the mattress store.
13. Worth it, "mike_e_mcgee."
I brought two or three Cuban cigars back to the US from Montreal once. When we cleared the border I turned to my parents and used my favorite line from Futurama:
Guess what you're accessories to?!?
14. I'm definitely not this successful when I'm sad, "Budget_Raygun."
In my twenties, I shoplifted over $500,000 worth of stuff over a period of three years.
... I was very sad.
15. Ha, "myanonacc918."
I was visiting the beach, and when walking home with a friend from a bar at 4am on a Sunday night, we came across a jetski on the beach being bounced around by the waves. My friend convinced me to ride it back with him the next mile to where we were staying. So we rode it in the ocean in pitch black while a storm was out in the distance (cool, not scary). When we got to our place, we rode it around until the sun came up and then I found the jetski registration, found the guy on Facebook, played the good guy and messaged him and told him "hey I found your jetski at X location on the beach", then went inside. It was a pretty thrilling experience. I don't know how illegal it was considering it was a jetski just left in the ocean, and I returned it, but it was still pretty fun.
16. I think you're going to be okay, "thejazzghost."
I once bought plastic storage tubs at Walmart. The cashier didn't realize there was a second storage tub in the first one I bought and I got it for free. The guilt of this haunts me to this day. I hope God and the country can forgive me.
17. Very funny, "RangerGordsHair."
Shot a man in Reno just to watch him die
18. Brutal, "Konstantin_G_Fahr."
In Kindergarten I stole my teachers sandwich and ate it. Nobody ever knew.