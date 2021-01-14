18 people share 'loopholes' they discovered and mercilessly exploited.

Discovering a glitch or loophole in the rules can be a fun and sneaky way to snag free perks until someone notices you've cashed in the same coupon code for approximately one hundred pizzas...

While it can sometimes be morally questionable, hacking the system to get you or your friends free snacks or entry into a nightclub or concert can be a thrill. Faking backstage passes, using the same promotion code more than once, creating multiple emails to enter a contest, or lying about your age to get a student discount are all relatively common experiments. Sometimes employees are too busy to notice that your "lifetime sandwich" card was actually printed on a home computer and a simple website error could mean you don't have to pay for movie tickets for months. Most of the time customers and employees catch on to people exploiting their return policy or rewards programs, but that doesn't stop people from always trying to sneak a deal. Yes, you can technically return anything you're not satisfied with, but the whole staff is gossiping about you in the break room if you use the whole bottle of shampoo every week and always say you "hated" it, Shampoo Sharon.