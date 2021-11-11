18 people share the moment at a job that made them quit on the spot.

Leaving a job in a toxic work environment or a soul-draining industry can be an empowering move until you remember that you just rage-quit in a dramatic exit and now you have no plan for rent...

Storming out of a customer service gig when one Yelp Elite Karen tips you over the edge, furiously typing the saltiest resignation email of all time, or telling all your coworkers how you truly feel about them in a cinema-ready monologue can be a fun fantasy on a rough day on the clock. Still, making sure you leave even the worst job on the planet in a friendly way can help your future self when it comes to recommendations.

The office holiday party or casual Zoom Happy Hour might not be the best place to air out your work-related grievances after four cocktails, but sometimes a grueling job can push you to new levels of recklessness. So, when a Reddit user asked, "what event at your job made you just say "F*ck this, I quit?" people were ready to help share the moment that made them draft a two weeks notice or walk out on a whim.