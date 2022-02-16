18 people share the moment they realized they made a huge mistake.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s your biggest 'I f*cked up' moment?" people were ready to share the mistakes they wish they had thought through before diving into disaster.
I was a bank teller working drive through and I had a fat stack of cash in an envelope (roughly $3,000ish) that I had set aside because I needed my manager to take it to the vault because I was over the max amount allowed to keep in the drawer at any time.
I’m just going through the motions and some guy was doing a cash withdrawal and while I was on auto-pilot I sent back his tube with the envelope containing $3000 instead of the few hundred he was withdrawing. Worst part was I didn’t realize this until about 15 minutes and 10 or so transactions later.