18 people share the most inappropriate thing they ever saw at a wedding.

While weddings are meant to be fun and romantic celebrations of love and committment, getting hitched doesn't always go off without...a hitch...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst thing you have seen happening during a wedding?" people were ready to share the champagne-fueled disasters they've seen unravel at a wedding.

1.

I worked catering as a teenager so I have seen a bunch. My favorite was when the very drunk best man hid under the table to scare the bride and groom. As they sat down he jumped out caught his head on the bride's dress flipping her backwards and the groom punched him square in the face knocking him out onto the table. - TheMcleary

2.