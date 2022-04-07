18 people share the most inappropriate thing they ever saw at a wedding.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the worst thing you have seen happening during a wedding?" people were ready to share the champagne-fueled disasters they've seen unravel at a wedding.
I worked catering as a teenager so I have seen a bunch. My favorite was when the very drunk best man hid under the table to scare the bride and groom. As they sat down he jumped out caught his head on the bride's dress flipping her backwards and the groom punched him square in the face knocking him out onto the table. - TheMcleary
The best man gave a speech which started out joking about how he and the groom used to do everything together. How they were meant for each other and then the bride got in the way. Everyone laughed until they realized he wasn't joking. He tore into the bride and confessed his love for the groom, crying about how things would never be the same.