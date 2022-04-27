Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
18 people share the most ridiculous complaints they've ever heard from a tourist.

18 people share the most ridiculous complaints they've ever heard from a tourist.

Kimberly Dinaro
Apr 27, 2022 | 7:04 PM
ADVERTISING

While people who work in tourist destinations usually want travelers to have fun (and spend their money), it is absolutely possible to be the annoying tourist that the restaurant staff at the hotel talks about for years...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most ridiculous thing you have ever seen a tourist get upset over?" people were ready to share the hilarious, entitled, or completely out-of-touch behavior they've witnessed from a visitor.

1.

My mother used to work at Disney handling guest complaints. She once got a complaint that a foot-long hot dog was only 11 inches long. The person went on to demand all types of free stuff, like park tickets, food, hotel stays, etc.. - pillars_of_creation

2.

I worked in my town's botanic gardens for a while. Someone threatened to sue me - not the gardens, me personally - because we didn't have lily pads. - pinktieman

3.

Used to work in tourism in Costa Rica, woman and her two daughters show up for a tour, their driver asks me in spanish what time to come pick them up and the mother lost her sh*t. She yelled at the driver to, "Stop speaking Mexican around her." Her daughters, and I, were all very embarrassed for her. - Alchisme

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content