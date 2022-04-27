18 people share the most ridiculous complaints they've ever heard from a tourist.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most ridiculous thing you have ever seen a tourist get upset over?" people were ready to share the hilarious, entitled, or completely out-of-touch behavior they've witnessed from a visitor.
My mother used to work at Disney handling guest complaints. She once got a complaint that a foot-long hot dog was only 11 inches long. The person went on to demand all types of free stuff, like park tickets, food, hotel stays, etc.. - pillars_of_creation
I worked in my town's botanic gardens for a while. Someone threatened to sue me - not the gardens, me personally - because we didn't have lily pads. - pinktieman
Used to work in tourism in Costa Rica, woman and her two daughters show up for a tour, their driver asks me in spanish what time to come pick them up and the mother lost her sh*t. She yelled at the driver to, "Stop speaking Mexican around her." Her daughters, and I, were all very embarrassed for her. - Alchisme