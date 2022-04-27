18 people share the most ridiculous complaints they've ever heard from a tourist.

While people who work in tourist destinations usually want travelers to have fun (and spend their money), it is absolutely possible to be the annoying tourist that the restaurant staff at the hotel talks about for years...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most ridiculous thing you have ever seen a tourist get upset over?" people were ready to share the hilarious, entitled, or completely out-of-touch behavior they've witnessed from a visitor.

1.

My mother used to work at Disney handling guest complaints. She once got a complaint that a foot-long hot dog was only 11 inches long. The person went on to demand all types of free stuff, like park tickets, food, hotel stays, etc.. - pillars_of_creation

2.

I worked in my town's botanic gardens for a while. Someone threatened to sue me - not the gardens, me personally - because we didn't have lily pads. - pinktieman

3.