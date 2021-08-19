18 people share the one 'unwritten law' of life they never break.





Do you ask the person behind you if they mind you reclining your seat on a plane or do you just roll back into their lap with reckless abandon? Do you go for a hug upon meeting a stranger or do you consider that a violation of personal space?

While manners aren't written legislation, there are some unspoken rules that we all take incredibly seriously. Don't cut people in line, cover your mouth when coughing, don't snap at your waitress when you want another drink and treat others the way you'd want to be treated. That being said, conflict can occur when others don't follow the "laws" of life you've organized for yourself.

Do you cause a scene at the grocery store when the person in front of you has two carts full of food in the express line or do you trust that they're having a rough day and need a win? So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is an unwritten law you abide by?" people were ready to share the codes of conduct and rules of etiquette that they strictly follow.

