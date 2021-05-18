18 people share the pettiest way they got back at a bad neighbor.

A nightmare neighbor can turn an otherwise lovely living situation into the home from hell...

Stomp-dancing at all hours of the night, loud karaoke parties, a constantly barking dog, a crew of screaming children, or the tapping elephant trainer from the spilled marble factory--the way sound from a neighbor travels between walls or across the yard can be perplexing and infuriating. Of course, living in a neighborhood or apartment building comes with some level of compromise when dealing with people in the surrounding homes, but blatant disrespect can make musical theatre kids or the neighbor's violin rehearsal sound like screeching siren songs.

The standard solution is usually to have a calm and polite discussion about the appropriate and expected sound level, but when that fails? It's sometimes time to unleash the battle of passive aggression and broom-to-ceiling, old lady-style taps. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the best LEGAL way to annoy your neighbors you can think of?" people who are two stages too deep into a heated neighbor feud were ready to share their chosen tactics.