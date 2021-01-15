18 people share the subtle red flags they saw in a job interview and couldn’t ignore.

Finding the right job for your interests, passions, and skill-level can be a complicated and stressful process, especially when an interviewer gives you a subtle hint that you'll regret accepting a job offer...

While it's important to remember to make a good first impression and mind your manners during a job interview, it's also crucial to also keep in mind that the hiring process is a two-way street. The person interviewing you is of course trying to decide if you'd be a good fit for the company, but it's a good idea to take note of whether or not the job is also right for you and your career goals. Most of us aim to "work to live and not live to work," and notificing red flags from bosses or managers that imply you'll be working a lot more than the job description entails is key to protecting your future happiness. Long hours without extra pay, requiring last minute night and weekend availability or zero schedule flexibility, a suspiciously high employee turnover rate, or an exhausted and seemingly miserable staff can all be signs you should walk out and keep searching.