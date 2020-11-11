While most weddings are joyous occasions with lots of flowers, an open bar, and a few outlandish dancing relatives, sometimes it's hard not to notice that the newlyweds are not nearly as happy as they should be...Attending a wedding where the couple looks like they're miserable together can definitely get awkward, but sometimes the newlyweds are just stressed out from all the planning and socializing involved in a wedding. It can be hard to smile and pose for four hours straight while wearing uncomfortable formal attire and carrying around a bouquet. Not everyone is completely comfortable reading their most vulnerable thoughts on love out loud to all their friends, family, random plus-ones, and partner's friends and family. Still, sometimes there are a few curious clues that a wedding won't last, whether the red flags are in the subtle body language between the couple, or the best man's drunken speech/rant where he confesses to sleeping with the bride two days prior to the wedding. Cheers to a future of wedded, domestic bliss!Whether it's obvious that a couple's drive-thru Vegas wedding is headed straight for divorce in the speeches, vows, or slower burn of the relative's eye-rolls, not everyone's wedding is a beautiful occasion that restores our faith in true love. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What happened at a wedding that let you know the marriage was going to end in a divorce?" people were ready to share their stories of a doomed wedding.1. The groom looked drunk and the bride seemed incredibly angry. Then there was this woman walking around during the reception placing bets on when they would divorce. I later found out she was the mother of the groom. - destinydivided 2. The groom said in his speech "when I joined a dating agency I never thought I'd be so lucky as to find my own personal cook, dishwasher, and washing machine." Not only is that a sh*tty way to describe ANYONE, he's in for a nasty surprise when he realizes his wife is actually a complete diva and will expect him to do all those things for her! Bad relationship all round. - milliet 3. Groom's mistress found out he was getting married and showed up at the wedding, in the middle of the i-do's, walked right up on stage and smacked him in the face. - jenngraham2012 4. At the rehearsal dinner, the groom's mom is in tears, because "he looks miserable" and he was, we all knew it. During the vows they had written for each other, the bride starts with "I know I can be a pretty terrible person, and I don't know why you've stuck around, but that's all going to change starting today!" They were divorced a year later. - vogelarcher15 5. She flinched when he turned to kiss her. They were divorced within six months. - unlimitedanna 6. The bride had the minister put "Til death, or divorce, do us part" into the ceremony. - Owtlaw1 7. My cousin (the bride) told us, as she was going from table to table thanking the guests, that she didn't think it would last. We were stunned. They lasted about a year. - [deleted] 8. I thought my sister's wedding was. Her husband got black out drunk and they got into an argument. He passed out and she ended up throwing a bucket of ice water in his face to snap him out of it. She was devastated about it. Happy ending: He made it up to her big time. Also, he felt very out of it, even the next day. Turns out he had traces of Rohypnol in his system. His own brother roofied him in hopes he wouldn't marry my sister because he wanted their own friendship to remain the same. My brother-in-law has disowned most of his family because of this and his brother just got out of a 4 year prison sentence. - juicethebrick 9. Groom got caught getting frisky with a bridesmaid. That marriage lasted for about two hours. - [deleted] 10. When the father of the bride (!!) tells the groom "How can you marry somebody like her? You are too nice, you deserve better." Surely enough, the marriage lasted less than 3 years. - annoyingbranerd 11. We knew the couple was in trouble when they frowned during most of the ceremony and later didn't go on a honeymoon because they couldn't agree on a destination. They had plenty of money - just no desire to compromise. - Back2Bach 12. At the end of the reception the guys are sitting at a table away from everyone else talking and we ask the groom why he proposed. His answer? "Because she was naked." Marriage lasted about a year and a half. - Connundrum1 13. At my brothers wedding his bride gave him the cheek at the "you may kiss the bride" part. Yeah she ended up cheating on him with some guy online in less than a year. - Imnotyourmomsmom 14. My sister's new husband made out with a bridesmaid on the dance floor of the reception. - [deleted] 15. During the ceremony when the priest started asking the bride "Do you take this man to be your...", she started laughing uncontrollably and couldn't stop. It was cute for about 10 seconds and then things got real uncomfortable. They lasted a year and change. We all kinda knew the only reason they were getting married was because she got pregnant. - c0de76 16. The groom's vows: "Dear Bride, we've had our ups and downs -- mostly downs -- " - withAllthatFunk 17. I was working at a "wedding factory". On Monday we got a call the Saturday wedding was canceled. They were told that they would lose the deposit ( around $7,000). Then on Thursday they said it was back on. When the guests arrived every one was pissed off. It seems they told everyone was it was off, then two days later that it was on. The ceremony was about 3 min. The bride then changed into sweat pants and then everyone got angry drunk. "Well this won't last long" I thought. Then on the following Monday the bride walked into my (then) wife's divorce attorney's office. - redcapmilk 18. Groom got so drunk at the reception he passed out in the honeymoon suite by himself, but not before he latched the door so it couldn't be unlocked from the outside. Seeing the bride kicking the door and hollering at the top of her lungs to be let in at 3 am was not encouraging. They divorced like two years later. - Big_daddy_c