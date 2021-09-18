18 people share red flags that show it might be time to leave a job.

Whenever a manager or boss starts referring to the "team" as a "family" who happens to be forced to spend forty hours a week together fighting off exhaustion with extra-strength cold brew, it might be time to get back to the job hunt.

Finding a healthy work-life balance when you're still answering emails from the pool cabana on vacation, feeling guilty for ever taking time off for your mental health, or taking Zoom meetings from holidays can be a difficult extreme sport. With a demanding job, it can be tempting to shut down after work and enter a zombie state on the couch, but maintaining a social life and showing up for friends and loved ones is part of the reason why we work to begin with. Overbooking yourself and saying "yes" to every project might seem like the busy, "go-getter" energy you promised in your interview, but constantly being on the verge of a breakdown isn't healthy for anyone.

While every job forces employees to make some personal sacrifices, if you're starting to feel like you live to work rather than working to live then it's possible you ignored a few blaring red flags that started popping up in the break room gossip sessions. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s a red flag that you need to find a new job?" people were ready to share the not-so-subtle signs that it might be time to rage-quit and ride off into the healthcare plus PTO sunset.