18 people share stories of the craziest crime someone in their family committed.

Was your grandfather really a famous bank robber and did your great aunt actually encounter a famous serial killer? Having a family connection to an infamous criminal can be both interesting and shameful. Then, of course, there are the victim-less or petty crime stories that can spice up any dull family event. The time Aunt Linda accidentally stole a car? The time your dad somehow "cheated" at a casino? When your cousin was two years old and somehow stole a four hundred dollar bottle of champagne? Your 13-year-old little brother printing off fake cash and successfully buying a laptop?

My sister-in-law worked on a ski hill. One week there was a promotion by a company where they would blow up big inflatables (like the big gorillas you see in car lots). She had seen them blow them up and deflate them for days, so she knew what the deflated ones looked like. One day she was leaving work and one of these deflated mascot thingies was right behind her car. My sister-in-law has never stolen anything in her entire life, but at that moment she decided out of the blue that she wanted that blow-up. She plopped it in the back and drove home. When I came to visit a couple weeks later she was freaking out about it. She asked me if I wanted it, just to get the evidence out of her house. That is the story of how I came to own a 2-story-high inflatable cow. - funky_grandma