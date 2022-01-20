18 people share stories about the dumbest way they almost died.

Being confronted with your mortality can be a humbling and sobering experience, but it's especially jarring when the cause of nigh-death makes for a hilarious and embarrassing dinner party story...

Choking on a midnight snack, tripping on the sidewalk like a charmingly clumsy rom-com character, forgetting that electricity is dangerous or that candles aren't supposed to be left unattended--being alive is a challenging obstacle course of freak accidents.

If you're luckily enough to live to tell the tale of the time a sandwich almost took you out or the day you forgot which side of the road you're supposed to drive on, it can at least make for an entertaining cautionary tale.

So, when a Reddit user asked strangers of the internet, "What was the dumbest way you almost died?" people with embarrassing freak accidents that almost took their lives were ready to share their story. Note to self: avoid old towels.

1.

As a kid I swallowed about 15 pennies because I was acting like a piggy bank. - odagled86

2.