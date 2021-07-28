18 people share the story of the absolute worst date they ever had.

Dating, especially while zombie-scrolling through questions about a stranger's favorite pizza place on an app, can be a special kind of chaotic journey.

While taking a risk and meeting up with a total stranger to see if there's any spark that could lead to love (or at least a fun and flirty summer fling) is admirable, most of the time the happy hour taco Tuesday chat ends in casually ghosting each other into the abyss. The rules of how long to wait before texting someone back, how to confirm a plan, how to break up with someone you're not technically officially dating--it's rough out there.

Even when most dates at their worst are still just a pleasant conversation and some awkward shuffling about what to do with the check, we've all been on a date that is truly so bad it makes us want to surrender to never meeting our soulmate and moving to an abandoned island. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the worst date you ever had?" people were eager to share stories of the romantic fails where the check couldn't come soon enough.