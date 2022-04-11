18 people share the story of their encounter with an A-list celebrity.

Even if you're not a naturally star struck person, running into a celebrity doing a a wildly un-glamorous activity can be a jarring but exciting day. Yes, Lady Gaga also needs dental cleanings...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Who’s the most famous person you’ve met?" people were ready to share the weird, hilarious, or overall bizarre encounters they've had with a celebrity or public figure.

1.

I met Cameron Diaz. Around 2005 I was waking with my at the time girlfriend on Melrose and fairfax and in front of us a new Prius parks and Cameron Diaz parks and gets out of the car. I knew i was within distance where she could hear me and I said (tongue in cheekly), “I wonder what’s so special about all these prius’?”