18 people share the story of their encounter with an A-list celebrity.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Who’s the most famous person you’ve met?" people were ready to share the weird, hilarious, or overall bizarre encounters they've had with a celebrity or public figure.
I met Cameron Diaz. Around 2005 I was waking with my at the time girlfriend on Melrose and fairfax and in front of us a new Prius parks and Cameron Diaz parks and gets out of the car. I knew i was within distance where she could hear me and I said (tongue in cheekly), “I wonder what’s so special about all these prius’?”
She turns around with a smile and starts going in on how green they are efficient they are the whole spiel for a good 3-5 minutes. She was very down to earth. No security. No cameras around. Pretty cool. - josephkristian