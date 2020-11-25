Gift-giving is one of the fun parts of holidays, but it can get awkward to smile and say "thank you" when someone gives you something that is passive aggressive or just a total misfire...Of course when we buy gifts for family and friends we hope that it will be either funny, or something they'll love, wear, or actually use. When you don't know someone that well, though, buying a gift for them can be a stressful experience of comparing two objectively bland items in a department store aisle. Do you go down the non-personal or thoughtful gift card and cash route, or do you go out on a limb and trust they'll love this sweater that you're also eye-balling for size? When it comes to holiday presents, it really is the thought that counts. Someone going out of their way to think of you is always a kind gesture, even if the gift isn't something you'd necessarily get for yourself.So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the most 'umm, thanks?' gift that you've ever received during the holidays?" people were ready to share the holidays gifts that left them confused or disappointed.1. My parents found the Amazon wishlist of someone with the same name as me but NOT me, thought it was a bunch of weird items, decided to NOT check in with me or any other family member to see if they had the right list, and that's how I, as 24 year old male, got a maternity body pillow for Christmas - P0werSurg3 2. The same crockpot three years in a row from my ex husband's mother. His new wife was gifted one last year. I'm certain that this woman has a pallet of crockpots stashed somewhere in her house. - sevensevensixseven 3. Once when I was 18, my great aunt found out I liked cats so for Christmas she got me a clip on tail with matching ears - Spacealienqueen 4. My grandparents had a tradition wherein they would give a new Christmas ornament to each grandkid every year. One year (I think I was about 5) my great grandma gave me the most beautiful ornament. It was elegant and tasteful, and way too pretty for a kindergartener. Everyone in my family was like, "Where did she get that? She hasn't been able to get out to shop yet..." Turns out, she stole it all discreet-like off the nursing home's Christmas tree. Great grandma passed in 1989. My mom still has that thing, and we still laugh about it to this day. - [deleted] 5. My brother (maybe 11 at the time) took the wrapping paper off his gift from our grandmother. It was in a tape dispenser box. Cue everyone laughing: “Hahahahaha! You got a tape dispenser!” We got pretty quiet when it turned out to be a tape dispenser. - Barbarossa7070 6. ‘Lesbian Christmas’ my parents thought I was a lesbian and wanted to be supportive. They gave me pink triangle earrings and poetry books by lesbians. I’m not gay. - gusmom 7. My sister bought "me" a cd she really wanted for herself. When I opened it, she said "If you don't like it, I'll just take it". I didn't like it. I kept it. - Ridonkyless 8. The very first holiday after my wedding, my MIL sends my wife and I, each, separately, the same self help book on how to survive living with an abusive spouse. Not how to divorce or anything, but how to live IN the relationship with an abusive spouse. Not just to her, not just to me. To both of us. Two copies of the book. Huh. - Iunnrais 9. When I was around 22, my mum somehow figured out I had a secret crush on Mark Wahlberg. All I got for xmas that year were Mark Wahlberg DVDs. From everyone. In various boxes and wrappings. Like so many Mark Wahlberg DVDs. - thatsgirlstuff 10. I've been a vegetarian for twenty years now. Last Christmas, my aunt gave me a BBQ cookbook, and told me it was because men won't date a woman who doesn't know how to cook them steak. Jokes on you, Auntie Lisa - I'm not single because I'm vegetarian, I'm single because I have a shit personality. - UsedToBeOnFire 11. When I was 18 my boyfriend's mom got me an Elmo live toy. I thought it was a gag gift but it wasn't. My boyfriend got angry when I told him that no I did not love it. I didn't say that to his mom though. She was genuinely a very sweet woman. - Jessibeeb 12. When I had my daughter my grandmother arbitrarily decided that I was going to collect nutcrackers. Every year, she gives us a new one. So now I have 13 creepy 1.5 ft tall wooden men of various types in my living room for the whole of December. I hate them & fully believe that one day they will rise up and murder me in my sleep. - [deleted] 13. A hot pink sweater that was literally covered in sparkles with a little bow on it... I was 17 and had to pretend to like it so I didn’t hurt my aunts feelings lol. - mrose9999 14. An industrial size jar of dill pickles. From my grandparents. - emmadenice 15. A queen sized top sheet, like for your bed...There was no fitted sheet to go with it and I did not have queen sized bed. - Superstar_Snooka 16. So my family makes this our theme. Instead of "Merry Christmas", we have "Happy Crappy Christmas". Basically instead of spending hundreds of dollars on gifts we don't know if the other person will like, we just buy dollar store and Wish gifts that we are fairly certain the recipient will NOT like, but will laugh at the idea of it. Last year, I think my sister won, when she bought us cheap Anal Bleaching kits. - Six_Foot_Dwarf 17. A book on beating alcoholism and a book on losing weight. F*ck you, aunt Ruth. - voice_of_craisin 18. As a teacher, a can of shaving cream and a mini razor. It did get used, though, unlike the 57 mugs I received. - echelon_01