18 people share the subtle clues that someone is very wealthy.

Most of us have encountered at least one friend who casually posts a photo of their Thanksgiving dinner and suddenly notice they have a refridgerator that's disguised as a cabinet...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What quietly screams ‘rich/wealthy?'" people were ready to share the subtle-yet-somehow-loud statements made by people who have some serious cash.

1.

I work in the private jet world. Rich takes tons of photos getting on the plane. Real money just walks straight onto the plane. I could go on for days about the differences. - Clumsymax

2.

I used to work at a clothing store. This lady comes in, she's well dressed looks great and is super polite to the people helping her. At checkout she pulls out a black Amex card.

She was not my first black Amex card customer but she was above and beyond more of a human than the others. I assume she was rich as f*ck. - moogula

3.