18 people share the subtle clues that someone is very wealthy.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What quietly screams ‘rich/wealthy?'" people were ready to share the subtle-yet-somehow-loud statements made by people who have some serious cash.
I work in the private jet world. Rich takes tons of photos getting on the plane. Real money just walks straight onto the plane. I could go on for days about the differences. - Clumsymax
I used to work at a clothing store. This lady comes in, she's well dressed looks great and is super polite to the people helping her. At checkout she pulls out a black Amex card.
She was not my first black Amex card customer but she was above and beyond more of a human than the others. I assume she was rich as f*ck. - moogula
No logos on their clothes, but very well-fitted (tailored) and pressed/cleaned. - 32844