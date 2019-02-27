18 people share the crazy secrets they’re hiding from their significant others.

Even the most loving couples have secrets that they're individually taking to the grave.

Sometimes we don't disclose information with our partners because we'd like to pretend they never happened, or we're trying to protect the other person from something we know would hurt them. Regardless of the reason, keeping a few secrets isn't always immoral.

When a Reddit user recently asked, "What’s a secret your SO still doesn’t know about you, and why have you kept it secret?" people were eager to share. Hopefully none of these responders' significant others know their usernames or else sh*t is about to go down.

1. This is so cold, "Honkey_McCracker."

I hate her homemade spaghetti sauce. It's been 14 years, why tell her now?

2. Oh damn, "jess4521."