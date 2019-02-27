18 people share the crazy secrets they’re hiding from their significant others.

Even the most loving couples have secrets that they're individually taking to the grave.
Sometimes we don't disclose information with our partners because we'd like to pretend they never happened, or we're trying to protect the other person from something we know would hurt them. Regardless of the reason, keeping a few secrets isn't always immoral.
When a Reddit user recently asked, "What’s a secret your SO still doesn’t know about you, and why have you kept it secret?" people were eager to share. Hopefully none of these responders' significant others know their usernames or else sh*t is about to go down.
1. This is so cold, "Honkey_McCracker."
I hate her homemade spaghetti sauce. It's been 14 years, why tell her now?
2. Oh damn, "jess4521."
I absolutely hate his brother with a passion. He thinks I like him
3. Oh no, "Blacklight_Fever."
That raccoon you hit with the mower wasn't fine. I beat it to death a shovel to put it out if its misery.
She was in her 3rd trimester and was very emotional. I couldn't tell her she'd basically cut its rear legs off.
4. Well done, "parada45."
In Seinfeld George Costanza has this hilarious answering machine message of him singing.
I did the same thing with our house phone since no one will ever call it.
Going on 3 years and she has no clue.
I just want to see how long the joke can last. A couple of my friends and relatives know about it lol.
5. This is a horror story, "jimmysandals."
My wife had her drink on the floor one evening while sitting on the couch watching Netflix. She took a drink and immediately spit it out - a bug had gotten in her glass and she almost swallowed it. I immediately grabbed the drink, told her “it’s just a little moth,” and I while I disposed of the drink-ruiner she gagged profusely and rinsed her mouth out (all bugs freak her out). Thankfully she was soon mostly over it since it was such a small moth. Will never tell her it was a pretty good-sized cockroach.
6. Aw, "PidgePop."
My SO’s father used to always give her quarters growing up (he has since passed) and now every time someone in the family finds a quarter they think of him looking down on them... it’s sweet.
Before we moved into our first home, I snuck in and hid quarters in obscure places all over the house. She’s still finding them and she likes to leave them in the spot she found them as a reminder. It always makes her smile and I’ll never tell.
7. Nice, "NotYourQueen123."
I made a dent in our garage door one time while trying to park a little too close to it. It also left a huge scratch on the door and my car’s bumper. My husband never found out - he notices everything but for some reason he never noticed the bump on the garage door.
We sold that house recently and I thought for sure he’d see it and I’d have to fess up but nope. It’s been 5 years since that incident and I think I’ll take that story with me to the grave 😂
8. You did what you had to do, "WifeofBathSalts."
That I didn’t actually find our dog, lost and alone, in a parking lot. I actually paid $70 to a couple methheads for her. He didn’t want a dog, and I knew these people wouldn’t take care of her. So I made up a sob story that she had no one else and I just convinced him she should stay, rather than me finding her another home.
He absolutely loves the little maniac now. :D
9. Lol, "melangalade."
I'm actually 3 kids in a trenchcoat.
10. This is so sweet, "whatthewhatk."
He thinks I’m allergic to salmon.
I just don’t like salmon... he wanted to make it for me on our first “cooking date” and I didn’t want to come off as ungrateful or picky so I said I was allergic.
It’s been 4 years and he still tells waiters I’m allergic so there isn’t cross contamination. Sigh.
11. Ok, "oh_five."
That I used to have sex with strangers for money.
12. This is relatable, "dripthrowaways."
I wanted some alone time so I told my wife that I have a work conference and just rented an airbnb to be by myself and play zelda on my switch for a few days.
13. Damn, "gen-ta."
I mentioned this before but I had a life sized sex doll that I had to get rid of without her noticing. Got it before I met her, forgot to throw it away before she moved in. Laid hidden in a closet for years.
14. NEVER TELL, "Senrnariz."
The spiders in our house, yellow sac spiders, are poisonous, sometimes hide in folded clothes, and can bite you.
15. Oh my god, "Grecko506."
My wife’s engagement ring had a fake diamond for years. I was super broke so I got a CZ for a stone. I replaced years later without her knowing.