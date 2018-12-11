18 people share the creepiest things previous tenants left in their homes. Holy ball gags!

Moving is hard enough without discovering bizarre artifacts from the previous tenants.
Living in NYC, I've found everything from weird diaries, old food, crayon-decorated mannequins, broken furniture, and bad paintings from the people who lived in apartments before me. With all the stress of lugging mattresses, driving trucks, and finding the perfect internet strangers to split rent with you, sometimes people forget to pack everything.
When a Reddit user recently asked the internet the question, "What's the strangest thing you found in your house/property after you bought it?" people were eager to share their tales of the ghosts of homeowners past. Check twice before you buy a house, everyone!
1. Sorry, "Wompguinea."
I'm not very tall.
I was cleaning out my bedroom while preparing to move out of the house my family had rented for about three years. At the top of the closest, right at the back, where a balled up pair of a stranger's used underwear... that had apparently been there for at least the three years we'd lived there. That was gross.
2. At least you know they were fun, "mcgato."
A cardboard box with a ball gag and handcuffs. I thought it was a box of extra hardware for the closet shelves. This was after they sent a message through the realtor asking if I had found a digital camera. I had not, but I'd be kind of curious/afraid to look at what was on it.
3. Were the last tenants leprechauns, "Grahamtg21?"
After moving into our new house, we found around $14,000 behind the toilet. Apparently the person who lived in the house before us did not believe in banks.
4. Deer man is true art, "salaamandersassafras."
Hanging on the wall in the unfinished, closed off part of the attic, we found a matted portrait of a man staring angelically off into space as he cradled a deer. Upon closer inspection we realized the man had an arrow through his hand where it lay over the deer, having protected it from injury. We call him Deer Man.
5. Yikes, "RathrDash1ng"
Earlier this year I moved into a new apartment and found four unopened cans of 7up gold in a gap between my kitchen cabinets and the wall. 7up gold was discontinued in 1988.
6. This tells a story, "tehdrizzle."
Shotgun and a weed grinder in the drop tile ceiling of the basement.
7. Detective "sausageslinger11"
A .38 revolver, hidden in a closet. Had a police officer friend run the serial number. Turns out it was stolen in a home burglary in 1973. We found it in 1998.
8. Ok, but pretty sure Sid did live there, "rackfocus."
My kids found a crawl space up in a bedroom. They found Ken dolls with their hands melted and razors embedded. I did my best to lighten the freakishness and joked that Sid must have lived there.😬
9. At least they were honest, "spooperfish."
Rented the property, didn't buy. Moved in and found a large sign in the rafters of the garage that had the words "Meth house". It certainly helped connect the dots with everything else wrong with the place.
10. I hope this is real because this is the stuff of storybooks, "Its_Curse."
My cousin found an honest to gosh hidden room. A bookshelf swung forward and revealed an unfinished place under the stairs. It had a water glass and some star wars books from 1996 in it.
11. This is the journey of that man's life, "I_throw_socks_at_cat."
A USB drive belonging to the previous owner. It held thirty photos of his car and one of his wife and baby.
12. You made the right call, "TheDannyO."
A mason jar was found on a shelf inside a bedroom closet above the door. It had piece of white fabric tape on it. Written on the tape was "Jay's Fart Jar". I didn't want to open it to confirm. It went right in the recycling bin.
13. You're a brave soul, "madmike32322."
I found a VHS tape from a defunct rental store in the basement. Someone stashed it away in the wood boards of the ceiling and left it there after moving. Part of me felt I was about to get cursed by the Ring ghost but popped it into an old VCR anyways. Started it at a halfway point and found some crazy 80s porn. Couldn't stop laughing at the absurdity of it.
14. Uh, was this the real life "Silence of the Lambs," "DisastrousContact."
I found a hidden room. It was a big room that had been finished out, except for the central heat. When I say big, it was easily 15 ft x 30 ft.
Here is what was in the room:
-
A boxing speed bag in the corner with a pair of boxing gloves hanging nearby.
-
Over two dozen women’s wigs on fake heads.
-
Two mannequins. Both of them were naked, but neither seemed to mind.
-
About twenty garbage bags full of stuff.
-
A pile of women’s panties/knickers. At least thirty pair.
-
About twenty hat boxes.
15. Gotta keep up the tradition, "Honkey_McCracker."
Attic was full of doll heads. I left them there for the next owner.
16. When you accidentally become a civil war history, "dyslexiasyoda."
A soldier's pocket bible, from 1861. Mint condition, gold-leafed.. with an inscription from his sister......
17. This is moving, "battlingstallion."
a gold wedding band in one of the garden beds. it was a shear fluke the rotary hoe didnt destroy it. i let the realestate agent know i found it and if the previous owner knew the owner? it turned out the ring belonged to the previous owners late husband of 50 years. he had died 5 years prior but had lost the ring the first day they moved into the house 45 years ago.. the ole girl was in tears when i handed it back... rightly so i think
18. And this is all terrifying, "getyadogsoffme."
For me it's between a sign found on the basement ceiling that simply said "do not hump" and the crib in the attic with a dead baby mouse in it.