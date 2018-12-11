18 people share the creepiest things previous tenants left in their homes. Holy ball gags!

Moving is hard enough without discovering bizarre artifacts from the previous tenants.

Living in NYC, I've found everything from weird diaries, old food, crayon-decorated mannequins, broken furniture, and bad paintings from the people who lived in apartments before me. With all the stress of lugging mattresses, driving trucks, and finding the perfect internet strangers to split rent with you, sometimes people forget to pack everything.

When a Reddit user recently asked the internet the question, "What's the strangest thing you found in your house/property after you bought it?" people were eager to share their tales of the ghosts of homeowners past. Check twice before you buy a house, everyone!

1. Sorry, "Wompguinea."