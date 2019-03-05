18 people share the most inappropriate behavior they've ever witnessed at a funeral.

2. Oh my god, "jsa2434."

The funeral home putting a random guy in my grandfathers casket, suit, glasses, and wedding band...while then admitting that they had misplaced my grandfather was fairly inappropriate for a funeral.

A relative of my husband died.

There was a gathering at her house after the funeral, hosted by her husband. It was mostly family of my husband, but there were a few friends. There was catered food and drink and people were just general socializing and telling nice stories about the deceased.

About two hours in, a man and woman in their mid-20's show up. They are acquaintances of the widower. They walk around the house a bit, grab a drink and then disappear.

I was asked to get some more drinks from the garage, which was off the kitchen. I opened the door and stepped into the garage.

There was the young couple, leaning against a car and engaging is some pretty vigorous sexual relations.

Another family member who was standing in the kitchen saw what I saw. I backed out of the garage because I was fairly embarrassed. I mean, who does that at a funeral?

I guess the other relative told the widower because the next thing I know there is shouting from the garage and the widower is telling these two people in no uncertain terms that they needed to leave.

Apparently, not only were they having sex in the garage, but they were doing lines of coke off the hood of the car.

Only a few people who were at the gathering found out what happened, thank goodness.