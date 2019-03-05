18 people share the most inappropriate behavior they've ever witnessed at a funeral.

Funerals are complicated even when nothing inappropriate happens.
Regardless of who died, funerals force us to face our own mortality, our fleeting and seemingly meaningless existence and the possibility of what happens in the afterlife. Sometimes they're tragic, devastating and soul-crushing events and sometimes they're cathartic celebrations of life. They're a time to have uncomfortable small talk with relatives you've only met twice, sip wine and feel guilty about it, and hang out by a table of cheese and crackers until it's deemed ok to stop crying and feel joy again.
When a recent Reddit user asked, "What’s the most inappropriate thing you’ve witnessed at a funeral?" the internet was ready to supply a list of a cringe-worthy funeral moments. Turns out, some people just really don't know how to read a room.
1. Damn, "Starla1133."
The mother of the deceased putting on a (terribly acted and meth-fueled) show about how much she loved and missed her daughter. Shortly thereafter she was convicted of the daughter’s murder.
2. Oh my god, "jsa2434."
The funeral home putting a random guy in my grandfathers casket, suit, glasses, and wedding band...while then admitting that they had misplaced my grandfather was fairly inappropriate for a funeral.
3. What in this world, "awhq."
A relative of my husband died.
There was a gathering at her house after the funeral, hosted by her husband. It was mostly family of my husband, but there were a few friends. There was catered food and drink and people were just general socializing and telling nice stories about the deceased.
About two hours in, a man and woman in their mid-20's show up. They are acquaintances of the widower. They walk around the house a bit, grab a drink and then disappear.
I was asked to get some more drinks from the garage, which was off the kitchen. I opened the door and stepped into the garage.
There was the young couple, leaning against a car and engaging is some pretty vigorous sexual relations.
Another family member who was standing in the kitchen saw what I saw. I backed out of the garage because I was fairly embarrassed. I mean, who does that at a funeral?
I guess the other relative told the widower because the next thing I know there is shouting from the garage and the widower is telling these two people in no uncertain terms that they needed to leave.
Apparently, not only were they having sex in the garage, but they were doing lines of coke off the hood of the car.
Only a few people who were at the gathering found out what happened, thank goodness.
4. Oh man, "Wonkymofo."
I witnessed the estranged drunk and druggie daughter of a family friend come screaming into the visitation looking for her brothers because she had found out she was never written into the will. It was a hell of a scene.
5. Nope, "she_linden_tree."
My cousin's funeral - he was 27 years old and killed in a single car crash after he hit a slippery patch on the road and smashed into a concrete wall.
At his funeral, all of his brothers, sisters, and parents sat on the front row at his graveside service. Then, lo and behold, my cousin's ex-girlfriend of over a year shows up and immediately inserts herself on to the front row next to his sisters. And proceeds to scream cry, scream wail, and throw herself on the ground periodically throughout the service. All of the family just gave her awkward stares, with no one wanted to address her inappropriate behavior. I had never seen that type of attention demanding drama queen antics before...or since...
6. Ugh, "Midnight_Moon29."
Someone trying to "quietly" open a can while they were doing the closing prayer.
7. Whiskey and death aren't a great combo, "ohenry0923."
At an open casket wake, a friend of the deceased attempted to give her a drink of single malt whiskey. She ended up being forcibly removed as she wouldn't stop and spilled a lot of the alcohol in the casket. It was as horrible and inappropriate as it was heartbreaking - for everyone.
8. Laughter is key, "sparkyfrodo."
There's something about the point in a funeral when you're allowed to laugh that is so healing. In the crematorium for my Grandad's funeral (we'll call him Will), my uncle was holding my cousin who was about 18 months old at the time. Fast asleep.
The priest is saying all the final words, when suddenly the kid starts proper snoring. Me and my other cousins (we're all a bit older, like 13/14) start sniggering. So does my uncle and a few others.
Then, when we get outside, my dad points at the hearse and says "Will always wanted a Volvo!". Everyone around (including my Granny) laughs and the whole mood lifts. Then we went back to my aunt's house and let off some fireworks and it was just nice and peaceful.
Humans are strange, but also awesome.
9. Oh boy, "PraisePancakes."
At my cousins funeral, one of my relatives literally tried jumping in the casket with him. Really traumatizing experience I might add.
10. Read a room, "meowkait."
At my grandpa's funeral in 2006 a random drunk woman that no one in our family knew stumbled in and started singing show tunes, then crying til she was escorted out.
11. Not sure God works that way, "jonker5101."
My best friend died last year from a random heart failure at 25.
The pastor at the funeral went on for about 10 minutes about how we had all killed him because we were sinners and that we should join his church to make amends. He didn't know any of us. It was very uncomfortable.
12. Not the time, "bruinsnaz911."
I guess it's not totally inappropriate given who had died, but a group of guys lit up a fat joint at a funeral I went to in HS. I guess it was his smoking buddies but it didn't go over that well.
13. Did she mean with...booze? "Newhomeworld."
I was at my then boyfriend's friend's funeral. Her aunt sat with me at the back and told me that she spontaneously lubricates at funerals. Scooched away reeeeaaalll quick.
14. Yikes, "ElderCunningham."
My step-grandmother died a few months before the Borat movie came out, so everyone was in full-blown Borat mode. Someone's phone went off and their ringtone was "Throw The Jew Down The Well."
15. This is embarrassing, "3bigdogs."
The priest repeatedly refered to my grandmother by the wrong name!!! After the 4th or 5th time my Aunt got up and and quietly told him the correct name. My grandmother had attended church weekly for decades. There was no reason for the priest to not know his parishioner. Needless to say we did not pay his fee.
16. Gross, "anon_girl_anon."
My boyfriend's ex-wife being all happy and smiley cause he didn't update his will before he died and she was still getting half.
17. Oh my god, "Roxeigh."
I know a little boy who said his first word during the moment of silence at a funeral... Greeeeeeeat time to drop a toy and clearly say “Shit!” In context, right?? Ripples of laughter went through the hall, like 200 people were at this funeral. Not a single person scowled or told me off, and one older lady came up to me and said “You can be assured she would have laughed the loudest... she probably still is, that was quite the chuckle we all got!”
Special thanks to my Oilfield husband and my father, for their chronic use of said word that led to this moment with my eldest loinfruit.
18. Flip flops? Nope, "boeck7991."
My mother's funeral... Little brother has a jack ass friend who showed up in a tank top, shorts and flip-flops.
Matt, if you're reading this, you're a douche. Always have been, always will be.
The other was my wife's sister-in-law - she let her kids run around at my mother-in-law's grave side ceremony. Damn idiot kids nearly fell in the grave pushing and tugging on each other. Actually mention her my my will. She's specifically called out to never have guardianship of my children. I specifically list her as unfit for parenthood and site several examples just so anyone would clearly know and understand my wishes.