18 people share the relationship red flags they let slide and it was a big mistake.

Modern dating is a whirlwind of endless swiping, awkward bar banter, ghosts, and of course, dodging red flags.

Learning to run away when a red flag claims the territory of your relationship is a skill that can take years, if any of us ever even master it. I walked in on my ex on a date with someone else at our local bar and still decided to date him for another three years. These things take time. We must be brave. It's the wild west out here.

While sometimes people who come with a lot of red flags also come with a lot of fun, eventually the crazy outweighs the benefits and it's time to find someone stable. At least our battles aren't for nothing though, as it's fun to look back on the times when we really just had no idea that we were dating a ticking time bomb.