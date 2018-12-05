18 people share the relationship red flags they let slide and it was a big mistake.

Modern dating is a whirlwind of endless swiping, awkward bar banter, ghosts, and of course, dodging red flags.
Learning to run away when a red flag claims the territory of your relationship is a skill that can take years, if any of us ever even master it. I walked in on my ex on a date with someone else at our local bar and still decided to date him for another three years. These things take time. We must be brave. It's the wild west out here.
While sometimes people who come with a lot of red flags also come with a lot of fun, eventually the crazy outweighs the benefits and it's time to find someone stable. At least our battles aren't for nothing though, as it's fun to look back on the times when we really just had no idea that we were dating a ticking time bomb.
When a Reddit user asked the question, "What’s a red flag that you ignored in a significant other, only to realize it was a bigger deal later?" the internet found it highly relatable. From cheaters to hoarders to a sea of truly crazy exes, it's nice to be reminded every now and then that we're not alone: we've all ignored a field of red flags in the name of love.
1. Aw it's ok, "dirtyms3."
"I've cheated on everyone I've ever been with. But I won't cheat on you, you're different."
SURPRISE! She cheated on me.
2. Always trust your friends, "Tyxcee."
The swarms of people warning me about the person and how terrible they are.
3. You know it's bad when their own family doesn't approve, "thisisforspam."
I too, regret ignoring her family who told me to stay away because I was a nice boy with a bright future and she would be a disaster .
4. Worst nightmare territory, "Hrekires."
for the first 2 months we dated, any time I suggested going to his place instead of mine, there was always some reason why he couldn't do it.
eventually discovered that he was a hoarder.
5. Projection is a big one, "landho54."
He would go on these weird rants about how controlling and unreasonable my parents were for giving me a curfew, wanting to meet him, making sure I had food and money. You know, being parents 'cause I was 17 at the time and still in school.
Guess who turned out to be completely controlling and unreasonable?
6. Yikes, "Mystique_Mesquite."
He worked as a dispatcher at a police station. Never saw a problem with breaking small laws like speeding because he "knew the officers". Years later he is in federal prison because he "knew people" and didnt think he'd get in trouble.
7. We've all been here, "20thCenturyPigeon."
Almost all his exes apparently were crazy...
8. Wow this is deep, "Rusty99Arabian."
We had a summer job painting and repairing dorm rooms. While we worked, one of us would start singing a song. If he picked the song, we would sing it together. If I picked the song, he would sing a different one on top of me until I switched to his song. This was a perfect metaphor for our entire relationship.
9. You won, "paper_schemes."
Mine once said "I always come home to you" as if that made it OK for him to sleep around.
We were married.
So one day I finally left and he no longer had anyone to come home to.
10. This has happened to the best of us, "BBQpringles."
I had to always ask for sex, I chalked it up to him being shy.....he was gay.
11. Ok yeah bye, "laterdude."
She said Rihanna incited Chris Brown.
12. Run, "JuicyKaraageNo1."
He used to tell everyone he wanted to join the military so he could kill people.
13. This must've been a long seven years for you, "nightneverending."
That she didn't clean up after herself. I didn't realize this would be a lifelong annoyance but my wife literally won't clean. She is 100% content sitting on the couch watching her shows while I clean. She hasn't washed a dish since 2011.
14. Beware of accidental arsonists, "gunsflagtrump."
She told me in passing that she accidentally burned half of her ex's kitchen while she was cooking. Didn't think anything of it until I came home to half of my wardrobe on fire in the back yard. Looking back, I probably should have seen that coming.
15. Truth, "florabundawonder."
I was 16, he was 24. My daughter is now 15 and if she came home next year with a 24 yr old I will freak tf out. At 16 you're still a child and any 24 yr old should know that.
16. This is a huge one, "TheGreatGrayGhost."
Treated waitresses like trash.
Made outrageous demands of my friends, treated them like servants.
17. Wow, "chubbybunny1234."
He hated when I wore low-cut shirts because that meant people saw some cleavage. He literally took me to the mall to buy me a belt because he was scared my pants would fall down and people might see something. He got pissed the first time he saw me wear a skirt and tried to make me feel bad for choosing it, because he didn't think I'd be careful enough to keep my legs closed and people might see up my skirt. I should have fucking ran way earlier than I did. Controlling behavior doesn't stop over time, it just gets worse.
And, quick shoutout to "Smubii" for finally seeing the light:
This thread has made me realize that dating is just hanging out with someone until you figure out what's wrong with them.
Run away at the first signs, everyone!