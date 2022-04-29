18 people share the story of their best or worst encounter with a celebrity.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was your best/worst encounter with a celebrity?" people were ready to share their most memorable interaction with a surprisingly rude or kind famous person.
Years ago, I took my wife and six-year-old daughter into Manhattan for a Sunday brunch in Greenwich Village. As we ate, I noticed our daughter staring over my shoulder towards another part of the restaurant. I looked where she was looking, and saw what she saw: a young (maybe 2?) girl grinning at our daughter; standing behind the girl was her beaming mother, also grinning back at our daughter.
After the girls had their grin-off, the mom scooped up her daughter and came to our table. She was lovely, blonde, English, and looked familiar. I crawled the remote corners of my brain, trying to place where I'd met her.