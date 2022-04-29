18 people share the story of their best or worst encounter with a celebrity.

Running into a popular actor or a musician at the gas station or other non-glamorous location can be a jarring but exciting experience regardless of whether or not you decide to interrupt their sandwich order to whisper "I love your work!"

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was your best/worst encounter with a celebrity?" people were ready to share their most memorable interaction with a surprisingly rude or kind famous person.

1.

Years ago, I took my wife and six-year-old daughter into Manhattan for a Sunday brunch in Greenwich Village. As we ate, I noticed our daughter staring over my shoulder towards another part of the restaurant. I looked where she was looking, and saw what she saw: a young (maybe 2?) girl grinning at our daughter; standing behind the girl was her beaming mother, also grinning back at our daughter.