18 people share the weirdest way they started dating someone.

Modern dating is famously a nightmare of navigating multiple apps, wondering when it's appropriate to text back, ghosting, the wallet waltz when the check comes and a whirlwind of "what is this exactly?"

While communication is always key in any relationship, figuring out what you want when it comes to matters of the heart can be a marathon of trial by fire.

Casual dating, an open relationship, a monogamous longterm potential marriage match, a friends with benefits, a hookup buddy, a strictly 3 AM booty call, a Tuesday night dinner and a movie or a no strings attached "mutually beneficial" sugar baby--the options can be a lot to handle when you're swiping through an endless reel of profile photos with fun facts about a single stranger's favorite pizza topping.