18 people share the weirdest way they started dating someone.

While communication is always key in any relationship, figuring out what you want when it comes to matters of the heart can be a marathon of trial by fire.
Casual dating, an open relationship, a monogamous longterm potential marriage match, a friends with benefits, a hookup buddy, a strictly 3 AM booty call, a Tuesday night dinner and a movie or a no strings attached "mutually beneficial" sugar baby--the options can be a lot to handle when you're swiping through an endless reel of profile photos with fun facts about a single stranger's favorite pizza topping.