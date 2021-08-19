18 people share things they realized about the world as they got wealthier.

"Money can't buy happiness," but also...can it? At least all those TikTok luxury travel influencers make wealth look pretty good.

Money might not make you completely happy or solve every problem that comes your way, but not panicking about bills, sudden purchases, or every month's rent can give you a peace of mind that does cure countless hurdles in life.

Financial stress can put a serious strain on romantic relationships, friendships, job opportunities, a person's mental and physical health as well as a whole slew of other issues. While earning a higher income might not miraculously catapult you into a dream world or rose-filtered beach montages, it can lift a massive weight off your chest and 3 AM dread.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are some things you realized as you got wealthier?" people were ready to reflect on the major changes and breakthroughs in their lives that came with simply earning more money.

1.