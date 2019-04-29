18 people share things they wish they'd known before they got their first apartment.

Moving into your first house or apartment, or going away to college and leaving your childhood home is always a little jarring. While most people are incredibly excited for the new freedoms that come with living on their own, sometimes its easy to forget everything that's involved in running a functioning household.

Things like a stocked spice cabinet, paper towel, toilet paper, dish soap and hand soap are are all items that can easily be forgotten yet they're necessary and require constant replacement. How many apartments have I cooked the blandest food imaginable because I forgot you have to buy salt and pepper? Too many. When a recent Reddit user asked, "Adults of Reddit, what was something you were unprepared for when you first moved out out of your parents' house?" people were eager to help. If you're about to go off to college to get your first apartment with your friends, don't make the same mistakes we all did. And remember to buy toilet paper.

1. For real, "moreyaclaire."

Food is SO EXPENSIVE. I moved out a few months ago and that’s been the thing I was least equipped to deal with.

2. So true, "dudebobmac."

The fact that $100 is no longer a lot of money.

3. Valuable lesson, "Scocam78."