18 people share things they wish they'd known before they got their first apartment.

Moving into your first house or apartment, or going away to college and leaving your childhood home is always a little jarring. While most people are incredibly excited for the new freedoms that come with living on their own, sometimes its easy to forget everything that's involved in running a functioning household.
Things like a stocked spice cabinet, paper towel, toilet paper, dish soap and hand soap are are all items that can easily be forgotten yet they're necessary and require constant replacement. How many apartments have I cooked the blandest food imaginable because I forgot you have to buy salt and pepper? Too many. When a recent Reddit user asked, "Adults of Reddit, what was something you were unprepared for when you first moved out out of your parents' house?" people were eager to help. If you're about to go off to college to get your first apartment with your friends, don't make the same mistakes we all did. And remember to buy toilet paper.
1. For real, "moreyaclaire."
Food is SO EXPENSIVE. I moved out a few months ago and that’s been the thing I was least equipped to deal with.
2. So true, "dudebobmac."
The fact that $100 is no longer a lot of money.
3. Valuable lesson, "Scocam78."
Step 1: Buy avocados
Step 2: Carry avocados around where ever you go
Step 3: When ripe consume within 15 min
4. Definitely, "InsertBluescreenHere."
dont forget how hard it is to cook for yourself VS like 3-4 people. That and its hard to buy small portions/qty of some things.
5. Real, "sleepingArisu."
You need to actually THINK about what you want to eat each and every day. I still can't get over it.
6. Bills are the worst, "slightlyspaced."
The amount of depressing things that come in the post: bills etc
7. Yup, "Hopesick_2231."
You have to clean EVERYTHING yourself. Even in a small apartment, that's a big job. No wonder my mom got so pissed off when my sisters and I couldn't keep our rooms clean when we were kids.
8. This is a big one, "Amunet59."
How alike my mom and I are. I used to tell her to chill with the household chores.
She couldn’t chill.
I can’t chill.
Must. Clean...
9. This is important, "LegoHurtsLikeSatan."
DON'T FORGET TO BUY TOILET ROLL! THERE IS NO MAGIC TOILET FAIRY DESPITE APPEARANCES!
10. Gotta have spices, "OpheliaImmortal3452."
Not having condiments or spices on hand. I took for granted having salt and pepper and whatever spice I needed in the cupboard. Buying all that at once can add up quickly.
11. Definitely a bonus, "theofiel."
The peace and quiet.
12. So annoying, "SPN_poptart."
Credit checks. I thought I would've been able to find an apartment easy. Nope. And that you have to sometimes pay a deposit, last and current month's rent AND make a certain amount to even get considered. I remember one complex made it a requirement to have apartment insurance or something like that.
13. Lighting design is crucial, "Battle_Lemonz."
buying lightbulbs. seriously it never occurred to me that I would need to replace them on occasion. and there are quite a few types. The first ones I bought were about as bright as the sun.
14. This is the worst, "pickmeacoolname."
Regular dish soap is NOT the same as dishwasher soap..I flooded my first apartment kitchen with bubbles, lots and lots of bubbles. Along with generally how much money and work it takes to keep up.
15. Electricity will get you, "pupHD."
That electric bills in the winter (in the midwest) are fucking brutal. I had no idea that it costs so damned much money to keep a small little apartment (with electric heat) at a livable temperature. I averaged about $80-$100 a month for the first few months, then about $200 for November/December. January (and a massive ice storm) hit, and suddenly I was faced with a $580 electric bill I couldn't pay.
Thank God for mom and dad, because the electric company sure didn't give a shit.
16. 100% this, "SuspiciousBiscuit."
All the SHIT you need to buy that isn't clothing or food. Soap, detergent, paper towels, paper plates, baggies, aluminum foil, saran wrap... I had to start a budget for this. I'd call it apartment shit, and put aside $50/month for it.
17. HA, "3lRey."
fucking everything tbh
I'm consistently amazed how expensive and time consuming simply being alive is.
18. Dishes are the absolute worst, "linkerko3."
Dishes. They suck.