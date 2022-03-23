18 people share their unlikely but true story that nobody ever believes.

We've all heard someone claim at a party that Bill Murray came up behind them at an airport bar, violently shook their shoulders and yelled, "nobody will believe you," but there's always a few skeptics...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What perfectly true story of yours sounds like an outrageous lie?" people were ready to share the shockingly true tale in their back pocket that nobody ever believes.

1.

Christmas morning, my sister and I were traveling with a friends parents to go see her in DC. While we were driving through Pennsylvania we kept seeing all these police cars. We were like whoa what’s going on?! Then we realized we were the ones being followed. We were on I-70, and they had shut the highway down in the opposite side, pulled us over with about 10 cop cars behind us with shot guns pulled out.