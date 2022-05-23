18 people share the wedding moment that made them think 'this marriage won't last.'

If you're having a murder-level meltdown about the floral arch, the foundation of your union might not be sturdy enough to endure life challenges. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What wedding moment made you think: 'They are not going to last long?'" people were ready to share the time they had front row seat to a cursed marriage before it even started.
Groom was staggering drunk at the altar with a Bud Light in one hand, a shot in the other and a cigarette hanging out of his mouth. Was waiting for the bride who was ~30 minutes late and counting because she was following the caterer around the venue screaming at her.
They wrote their own vows which consisted mostly of sarcasm with some thinly veiled insults. Bride's 11ish year-old son ran up and kicked the groom in the nuts from behind during the first dance, bride laughed. Wedding was roughly a year ago. They aren't divorced yet but they are separated. - pacingpilot