18 people share the wedding moment that made them think 'this marriage won't last.'

Going to a wedding can sometimes mean overhearing some family gossip, tension between the bridal party, or borderline "bridezilla" behavior that can make you question if the couple at the altar is going to last...

If you're having a murder-level meltdown about the floral arch, the foundation of your union might not be sturdy enough to endure life challenges. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What wedding moment made you think: 'They are not going to last long?'" people were ready to share the time they had front row seat to a cursed marriage before it even started.

1.

Groom was staggering drunk at the altar with a Bud Light in one hand, a shot in the other and a cigarette hanging out of his mouth. Was waiting for the bride who was ~30 minutes late and counting because she was following the caterer around the venue screaming at her.