18 people share the weirdest thing a guest ever did in their home.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the weirdest thing a guest has done at your house?" people were ready to share the strange, hilarious, or disgusting things entitled or confused visitors did to their home.
I had some work people over for a dinner party at my house. We purposely shut off the lights leading upstairs to sort of let the guests know that the party is downstairs...i.e. there is nothing for you upstairs.
Throughout the night I would see one of my coworkers taking out the dip from his lip with his index finger and scraping it into his solo cup. A bit later I went upstairs to check on my dog and hear some noises from the master bedroom.