18 people share the weirdest thing a guest ever did in their home.

Hosting friends or family in your home is a skill that not everyone has a passion for, especially when some guests really take "make yourself at home" to an alternate dimension where your oven is now where they store their luggage...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the weirdest thing a guest has done at your house?" people were ready to share the strange, hilarious, or disgusting things entitled or confused visitors did to their home.

1.

I had some work people over for a dinner party at my house. We purposely shut off the lights leading upstairs to sort of let the guests know that the party is downstairs...i.e. there is nothing for you upstairs.