18 people share the weirdest thing they've witnessed a neighbor doing.

Not every neighborly exchange is someone knocking on your door to welcome you with a tray of freshly baked cupcakes or someone asking to borrow half a cup of sugar, sometimes the people who live above you are seemingly a tap-dancing quartet of marble-juggling elephants. Opera singers, college kids partying at all hours of the day and night, the house that goes all out with inflatable Santas and flashing colorful lights every Christmas...neighbors can be quite the journey in patience and expert sound-proofing. Shout out to my upstairs neighbors who decided Tuesday nights were the perfect time to have karaoke step-dancing rehearsals.
So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is the weirdest thing you've seen a neighbor do?" people were eager to share the strangest thing they've witnessed from across the street.
I saw my neighbor who was also my third grade teacher sneaking around outside his own house. He put his back up against the wall, peeked around the corner, and then made a break for a tree which he then hid behind. He was hiding from his sprinkler. - hockeybag7