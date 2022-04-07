18 people share what went down at the 'trashiest' wedding they ever attended.

A dry wedding? A cash bar with your cousin grabbing beers from a cooler on the lawn? A heavily intoxicated bride and groom stumbling through their vows as the flower girl has a temper tantrum in the aisle and the chicken nugget cake topples over?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the trashiest wedding you've been to?" people were ready to share the tackiest nightmare nuptials they've ever witnessed. Note: always keep an eye on the mother-of-the-bride to make sure she's not behind the Hooter's dumpster hooking up with the best man.

1.

Wedding was in a suburban driveway. The maid-of-honor stole the bouquet from someone’s garden and the best man proudly announced he had shoplifted the rings. The groom wore a button-down shirt that said ‘f*ck off’ in fancy lettering.

The bride stopped in the middle of the vows to tell her mother to ‘get that f*cking kid out of here.’ It was her second kid by the previous bloke. When it was over, we apologized to the celebrant. He said he’d seen worse. - HopelessEmu

2.