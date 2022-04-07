18 people share what went down at the 'trashiest' wedding they ever attended.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the trashiest wedding you've been to?" people were ready to share the tackiest nightmare nuptials they've ever witnessed. Note: always keep an eye on the mother-of-the-bride to make sure she's not behind the Hooter's dumpster hooking up with the best man.
Wedding was in a suburban driveway. The maid-of-honor stole the bouquet from someone’s garden and the best man proudly announced he had shoplifted the rings. The groom wore a button-down shirt that said ‘f*ck off’ in fancy lettering.
The bride stopped in the middle of the vows to tell her mother to ‘get that f*cking kid out of here.’ It was her second kid by the previous bloke. When it was over, we apologized to the celebrant. He said he’d seen worse. - HopelessEmu
The best man screwed the groom's mother between the meal and the dancing. The groom finds out and punches the best man, breaking his hand. The best man drives away and gets stopped by the police for drunk driving. Being a wedding photographer is awesome. - __Groundhogday__